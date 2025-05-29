UG’s Money Week returns with focus on financial empowerment, tech, and investment trends

The University of Guyana (UG) is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated financial literacy initiative, Money Week, which will be held from Tuesday, June 3rd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, at the university’s Turkeyen Campus. Running daily from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the event is free of charge and open to the general public.

Revived after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Money Week 2025 promises to be an engaging three-day series packed with workshops, film screenings, panel discussions, and interactive sessions designed to boost financial literacy among students, faculty, alumni, and the wider Guyanese public—particularly youth and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Launched in 2017, Money Week has long been dedicated to equipping participants with practical financial skills under the banner of inclusive economic empowerment. This year’s theme, “Building Your Prosperity: Dollar by Dollar,” emphasizes steady, informed progress toward personal and national wealth creation.

“This isn’t just about learning to save or budget,” said a spokesperson from UG’s School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), the lead organizer of the event. “It’s about understanding money in the modern world—from investment strategies to the implications of emerging technologies like cryptocurrency.”

Attendees can look forward to a robust agenda that includes: Keynote Forums featuring industry leaders from the Guyana Stock Exchange and the Jamaica Stock Exchange; Expert presentations from local investment

brokers, major banks, and financial coaches such as Action Coach Guyana and Her Venture; Participation from forward-thinking companies like Wallet Wisdom and One Communications; Workshops and training sessions focused on budgeting, saving, investing, and navigating the digital finance world; Inspirational talks by successful local entrepreneurs offering real-world insights.

In addition, participants will gain access to UG Recruit, the university’s proprietary job-matching platform, offering new employment possibilities for job seekers.

With high public interest expected, organizers are urging early registration via the official Money Week 2025 form: https://forms.gle/hzNRA7eMqvrJAw5G7

The complete schedule of events will be published on UG’s official website and social media platforms by Tuesday, May 27th, 2025.

For additional information, contact: publicity.decc@uog.edu.gy or (592) 623-5104

Money Week 2025 is proudly powered by the University of Guyana’s School for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) and the Department of Events, Conferences and Communication (DECC).