British High Commission champions climate literacy with local storytelling initiative

– audiobook to inspire ocean stewardship in Guyana’s youth

THE British High Commission has announced its support for the creation of Arya Takes a Swim, a bilingual audiobook that merges captivating storytelling with vital environmental education. Funded through the Blue Social Challenge Fund, a flagship element of the UK’s Sustainable Blue Economies programme, the project aims to ignite a passion for ocean conservation among young listeners in Guyana and beyond.

The audiobook, narrated in both English and Arawak, follows the story of Arya and her underwater adventures, subtly weaving in lessons about marine protection, biodiversity, and climate action. It was designed to inspire

children to become proactive guardians of the environment, building awareness from an early age about the importance of sustainable living and collective responsibility for ocean health.

“Arya Takes a Swim beautifully blends storytelling with environmental education, offering a compelling way to inspire young minds,” the British High Commission noted in a statement. “We believe this story will capture the hearts of Guyanese readers and story lovers around the world alike.”

The initiative is part of the UK’s broader efforts to support Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Guyana in safeguarding their marine ecosystems while promoting sustainable development. The Blue Social Challenge Fund, under which the audiobook was developed, is designed to spark innovation by supporting practical, community-driven solutions for real-world challenges faced by coastal and marine populations.

In keeping with the UK’s commitment to strengthening global action on climate change, the audiobook also serves as a powerful educational tool to help children—and their communities—better understand their role in climate resilience and ocean stewardship.

The project was developed in partnership with Environmental Management Consultants Inc (EMC) and other local collaborators, demonstrating what the High Commission described as “the UK’s enduring commitment to building a resilient, sustainable future together.”

As Guyana continues to develop its Blue Economy, initiatives like Arya Takes a Swim aim to ensure that the next generation is not only informed but inspired to protect the nation’s rich marine biodiversity.