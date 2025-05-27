‘Shaz’ Ally joins PPP/C, hails President Ali’s visionary leadership

POINTING to visible national development, a founding and former executive member of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), Shazaam Ally, has joined the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), signalling growing confidence in President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision for Guyana.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Monday, Ally said that his decision is rooted in “principle.”

“I know this decision may not sit well with everyone,” he acknowledged, adding: “Those who know me understand I’ve always acted with conviction, guided by principle, and committed to doing what’s right for Guyana.”

Ally has been active in politics for over a decade and while a part of TCI, he entered the 2020 General and Regional Elections and later contested the 2023 Local Government Elections to represent Georgetown.

“A couple of months ago, after careful reflection and years of observing national development under President, Dr Irfaan Ali, I decided to join the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C),” he wrote.

Ally pointed to the leadership of President Ali as a key influence in his decision, highlighting the growing investment, empowerment of youths and an engaged and present government.

“I believe Guyana is moving forward and [I] want to contribute meaningfully to that momentum,” he said.

“President Ali has proven [to be] capable, hardworking and [is] in touch with the people. I fully support his vision and believe he deserves another term,” Ally further emphasized, while stating that his move is not about abandoning his values but living them.

He affirmed: “My integrity, principles, and love for Guyana remain unchanged.”

Ally also noted that he served on the board of the National Communications Network (NCN) for nearly five years and remains committed to public service.

“This is my official confirmation that I have joined the PPP/C and will support their campaign heading into the 2025 elections. I believe in Guyana’s growth and am ready to contribute for future generations, not just today,” Ally concluded.

President Ali, in his address on the eve of Guyana’s independence anniversary, announced that General and Regional Elections will be held on September 1, 2025.