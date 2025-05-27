India seeks Guyana’s support on UNSC amid ‘terror threats’

AHEAD of a meeting with President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the delegation of Members of Parliament from India has noted that they will seek Guyana’s support at the United Nations Security Council amid ongoing threats.

This was disclosed by Indian Member of Parliament, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, during an engagement with the local media on Monday, where he noted that the delegation came here to enhance Guyana’s understanding of ‘unpleasant experiences’ they have been having in relation to terrorist attacks on their country.

Dr. Tharoor, when asked about seeking Guyana’s support at the UNSC, noted that Guyana has always been an important partner to India, but its position at the UNSC brings an additional element.

“Certainly, the additional element that it is a member of the Security Council, and as such, its voice is heard when 15 members of the Council are formulating a response to any issue involving international peace and security, under which, obviously, our recent trouble qualifies,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he highlighted a press statement issued by the Council condemning the attacks in Pahalagam, in which he noted Guyana was one of the voices reflected in the language and strong support given to India in the statement.

To this end, he indicated that when there are issues in which others may have a less helpful attitude towards India on the council, they would hope that Guyana would be among the friends that would speak in India’s favour.

“We will request the presence of Guyana and the foreign minister to convey to their delegation how much importance and value we attach to the constructive assistance on ensuring that the world and the voice of the UN Security Council stands up against terror and for its victim as well as frankly against those who would shield, guide, finance, arm, equip and direct these terrorist who have been sent against our country,” Dr. Tharoor told members of the press.