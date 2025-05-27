CARPHA supports Guyana’s enhancement of capacity in food safety, prevention, control of infectious diseases

–as nation expands tourism accommodations

THE Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), through its Regional Tourism and Health Programme (THP), has bolstered Guyana’s public health readiness amid the country’s anticipated expansion in tourist accommodations.

According to a press release from CARPHA, with over 2,000 new hotel rooms expected by the end of 2025, including several internationally branded properties, CARPHA conducted a targeted capacity-building mission from May 20–23 to help reduce potential public health risks associated with increased tourist activity.

The agency delivered advanced food-safety training, conducted infectious disease prevention and control sessions (including training on its Tourism and Health Information System [THiS]), recognised local facilities with its prestigious Healthier, Safer Tourism (HST) Award and presented updated Hospitality, Health Safety and Environmental (HSE) Standards to the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG).

CARPHA collaborated with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOH), Guyana, and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deliver a two-and-a-half day ServSafe® Train-the-Trainer Advanced Food Safety and Certification course.

The training targeted environmental health officers, members of the Guyana Food Safety Authority and accommodations and food and beverage facilities such as Cara Hotels and Pegasus Hotel, among others.

The session was facilitated by Mr Lionel Michael, an Instructor and Proctor of ServSafe®, Mr. Keston Daniel, Visitor-Based Surveillance Coordinator and Ms Frieda Mohammed, Training and Standards Officer, both of CARPHA.

Some 41 persons were trained, and 35 participants took the examination on May 22. Successful participants will earn internationally recognised certification in Advanced Food Safety that is valid for five years.

On May 22, CARPHA conducted the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Training with a session on THiS at the Pegasus Hotel, Guyana.

A total of 14 participants from tourism and hospitality sectors, including accommodations, food and beverages, transportation providers, tour guides and tour operators attended.

This targeted training provided Guyana tourism stakeholders with the knowledge, capacity and practical examples of prevention and control measures of infectious diseases.

On May 22, three tourism facilities were presented with the Healthier, Safer Tourism (HST) Award during an award handover ceremony at the Pegasus Hotel. The HST Award is an accolade granted by CARPHA’s Regional Tourism and Health Programme (THP) to establishments that demonstrate rigorous training, surveillance, and safety protocols.

By meeting these standards, HST Award recipients actively reduce the risk of infectious disease transmission, protect both visitors and locals, and uphold the region’s reputation as a premier, health-focused travel destination.

The awards were presented by Mr Keston Daniel to Status International Hotel, Atta Rainforest Lodge and Windjammer Hotel.

Guyana currently has 200 persons trained in Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, 54 persons training in Advanced Food Safety Training, 67 hotels registered on THiS and three hotels awarded the HST.

During the ceremony, copies of the seven HSE Standards were presented to GTA and THAG. The standards will be used by the hospitality sector to improve their food, environmental, energy, solid waste, pest management, water management and sewage systems as the country prepares to expand their accommodation resources.

This mission was made possible through CARPHA’s Pandemic Fund Project, “Reducing the Public Health Impact of Pandemics in the Caribbean through Prevention, Preparedness, and Response (RG-T4387),” and funding from the European Union’s 11th European Development Fund Regional Health Security Programme.