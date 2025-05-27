News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rubio reaffirms strong US-Guyana ties
President, Dr Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held bilateral discussions on March 27, 2025 at State House
President, Dr Irfaan Ali and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held bilateral discussions on March 27, 2025 at State House

–in Independence Day message

UNITED States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended warm congratulations to the people of Guyana on the country’s 59th Independence Day, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the South American nation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rubio said the relationship between the US and Guyana is rooted in “shared democratic values and a mutual dedication to regional security and prosperity.”
“As Guyana continues to experience historic economic transformation under the leadership of President [Dr Irfaan] Ali, we emphasise the importance of transparent governance and the rule of law that benefits all citizens,” Rubio stated.

His message comes at a time when Guyana’s economy is rapidly expanding, fuelled by the country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.
The United States, he noted, is focused on deepening co-operation with Guyana on key issues including combating transnational crime, promoting energy and economic security and supporting responsible private sector investment.

Rubio’s statement also included a call for continued peace and democratic progress.
“On this important day, we send our sincere wishes for continued peace, democratic progress, and prosperity for all Guyanese people,” he said.
The US and Guyana have enjoyed long-standing diplomatic ties, which have been strengthened further in recent years through security co-operation, investment initiatives, and shared interests in regional stability. Guyana gained independence from Britain on May 26, 1966.

The US recognised Guyana’s independence and the American Embassy in Georgetown was subsequently established.
This year’s independence celebrations were marked by cultural festivities, official ceremonies and renewed international goodwill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.