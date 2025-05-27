Rubio reaffirms strong US-Guyana ties

–in Independence Day message

UNITED States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended warm congratulations to the people of Guyana on the country’s 59th Independence Day, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the South American nation.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rubio said the relationship between the US and Guyana is rooted in “shared democratic values and a mutual dedication to regional security and prosperity.”

“As Guyana continues to experience historic economic transformation under the leadership of President [Dr Irfaan] Ali, we emphasise the importance of transparent governance and the rule of law that benefits all citizens,” Rubio stated.

His message comes at a time when Guyana’s economy is rapidly expanding, fuelled by the country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

The United States, he noted, is focused on deepening co-operation with Guyana on key issues including combating transnational crime, promoting energy and economic security and supporting responsible private sector investment.

Rubio’s statement also included a call for continued peace and democratic progress.

“On this important day, we send our sincere wishes for continued peace, democratic progress, and prosperity for all Guyanese people,” he said.

The US and Guyana have enjoyed long-standing diplomatic ties, which have been strengthened further in recent years through security co-operation, investment initiatives, and shared interests in regional stability. Guyana gained independence from Britain on May 26, 1966.

The US recognised Guyana’s independence and the American Embassy in Georgetown was subsequently established.

This year’s independence celebrations were marked by cultural festivities, official ceremonies and renewed international goodwill.