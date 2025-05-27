Education grant distribution expands to Region Ten this week

–disbursements to reach more than $640M by weekend, Minister Manickchand says

EDUCATION Minister Priya Manickchand has announced that distribution of the education grant will expand to Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) this week.

In a short message on her Facebook page, Minister Manickchand, referencing the programme’s enormous financial impact, said the government will have paid more than $640 million dollars to families across the country under this programme by weekend.

This distribution phase is the extension of the staggered rollout launched on May 12, 2025, in Regions Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

This programme is indicative of the government’s vision towards equity in educational support, whereby geographical location will not be a stumbling block to any child receiving education services.

Every qualified learner is given a total of $55,000 through this programme, which includes a $50,000 cash grant and a further $5,000 uniform voucher.

This is a remarkable increase from the previous years, reflecting the government’s heightened expenditure in the education sector, as the grant’s figure has catapulted from $19,000 in 2021 to the current $55,000.

The programme targets both private and public school children, giving comprehensive coverage to Guyana’s educational system.

More than 205,000 learners nationwide will benefit from this year’s budget, after the government allocated $11 billion in this year’s national budget to the programme itself.