PNC Commissioners walk out of GECOM meeting

Gunraj accuses opposition of trying to frustrate electoral process

A scheduled meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to discuss the newly submitted elections work plan was disrupted on Tuesday afternoon after opposition-appointed commissioners walked out.

Confirming the incident via Facebook, PPP/C-nominated GECOM Commissioner Sase Gunraj stated, “The PNC Commissioners have walked out of the GECOM meeting. Clearly, I was right. They’ll try everything to frustrate the electoral process.”

The meeting was expected to be the Commission’s first since President Irfaan Ali announced September 1, 2025, as the official date for Local Government Elections.

Earlier in the day, Gunraj told reporters outside GECOM’s office that commissioners had received a new work plan from the Chief Elections Officer, Vishnu Persaud and were expected to meet to review and approve it.

“All commissioners got it this morning, and the plan is [to meet] this afternoon to discuss that with a view of approving and executing that in keeping with the date set by the president,” he had said.

Gunraj, addressing the media, also emphasised that several key aspects of the electoral process had already been completed and that GECOM was on track to finalise preparations.

Against this backdrop, he indicated that it is no secret that elections are due in 2025 ,and persons have long read that GECOM has started preparation for this.

Many fundamental aspects have been completed; it’s now a matter of continuing those steps through to completion.

He also clarified that the setting of the election date is solely the constitutional prerogative of the President, and no other party.

Further to this, he noted that the constitution provides a timeline in which elections must be held once announced.

As such, the date set by the President—September 1—is well within that required timeframe.

“As a consequence, I believe that GECOM will and must be ready to hold elections on that date set by the President,” Gunraj confidently stated.