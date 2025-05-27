U.S. urges citizens to leave Venezuela immediately amid severe safety risks

The U.S. Department of State has issued a warning to its nationals, urging all U.S. citizens currently in Venezuela to leave the country immediately due to extreme safety risks, including the threat of wrongful detention, terrorism and widespread civil unrest.

The advisory, released today, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, places Venezuela at the highest Travel Advisory Level – Level 4: Do Not Travel – citing a range of serious threats to American citizens. The Department stressed that Venezuela is currently the country with the highest number of wrongfully detained U.S. nationals.

“There is no safe way for Americans to travel to Venezuela,” the advisory stated, warning that U.S. citizens entering the country face a high risk of being unjustly arrested and charged with serious crimes, including terrorism. Several Americans have reportedly been detained at land borders, airports, and even maritime ports of entry.

The situation is further complicated by the absence of a functioning U.S. embassy or consulate in Venezuela.

As a result, the U.S. government is unable to provide any routine or emergency consular services to citizens in the country.

“Venezuelan authorities do not inform the U.S. government of the detention of U.S. citizens,” the statement noted, adding that detained Americans are often denied access to their families or legal representation.

Foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, are reportedly being targeted by Venezuelan authorities, with increasing cases of unjust detention involving individuals from other countries as well.

Adding to the concerns, the advisory also highlighted the danger posed by Venezuela’s borders with Colombia, Brazil, and Guyana.