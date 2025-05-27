Police issue wanted bulletins for suspects in East Ruimveldt, GPL substation attacks

The Guyana Police Force has issued wanted bulletins for three men in connection with what investigators have classified as acts of terrorism committed at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost and the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) substation on May 17.

While police are yet to confirm the suspects’ nationalities, Head of the Police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Mark Ramotar confirmed that the men are believed to be “Spanish-speaking.”

The appeal for public assistance comes as investigators continue to probe the coordinated explosions, which caused significant damage and raised major security concerns.

Surveillance footage and preliminary witness reports helped identify the suspects, now featured in the wanted bulletins released today.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149, or the nearest police station.

The first incident occurred at approximately 01:00 hrs, on May 17, 2025, at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, located at Vlissengen Square and East Front Road.

According to reports, a loud explosion originating from the southern side of the outpost, rocked the compound. A police constable on duty at the time heard two distinct blasts followed by debris impacting nearby rooftops.

On inspection, it was discovered that the southern wall of the concrete structure had been significantly damaged.

The Crime Scene Unit later confirmed that the metal gate on the southern perimeter was completely blown away, and other parts of the outpost sustained structural damage.

The second site under investigation is the GPL Substation at Mandela Avenue, which also experienced damage around the same timeframe.

Investigations are ongoing.