Gov’t hands over $104M in transport assets to Indigenous villages
Assets

AT the 2025 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, handed over transportation assets valued at $104 million to boost essential services in Indigenous villages across six regions.

The assets — including 4×4 pickups, minibuses, and ATVs — will enhance emergency response, school transportation, and village governance.

Major beneficiaries include Baramita, Rupanau, Yupukari, Kamwatta, Capoey, Katoonarib, Mashabo, Toka, and Great Falls.

