Cashew Island Toshao conferred with Medal of Service

–for years of dedicated service to community, country

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Friday awarded the Medal of Service (MS) to Toshao Kenke Yaimo Kuruxi of Cashew Island, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), at State House.

According to the Office of the President, Kuruxi was conferred with Guyana’s fifth-highest national award for his long and dedicated service as a community leader, his skill and reliability as a boat operator, his expertise as a guide, and his more than 30 years of service to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“This presentation could not have come at a more important time, when all of us; all of Guyana, are standing in unity for all 83,000 square miles of our country,” the President stated.

Additionally, President Ali unveiled plans for his government to formally honour Indigenous leaders across the country, particularly those from border communities, at a national level.