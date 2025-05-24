Christian community looks to foster national unity with ‘One Guyana Worship Experience’

THE Guyanese Christian community is preparing to lead the nation in a powerful evening of worship and unity at the One Guyana Worship Experience on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

According to a press release, this landmark event is a testament to Guyana’s deep-rooted spiritual identity, bringing together Believers across denominations in collective praise and prayer.

Organically led by the local Christian community, with encouragement and facilitation from the Government of Guyana, the One Guyana Worship Experience is part of a broader national effort to engage key stakeholders in strengthening the social fabric of the country.

It highlights the enduring role of the Church as a cornerstone of national life, guiding, uplifting, and uniting communities.

Over 60 pastors from across Guyana have already pledged their full support to the initiative, reinforcing the worship experience as a truly grassroots, faith-driven expression of national unity.

Their collective endorsement reflects not only the credibility and magnitude of the event, but also the shared conviction that now is the time for Guyana to come together in worship, reflection, and thanksgiving.

A stellar lineup of Guyanese Gospel ministers will lead the worship experience, including Samuel Medas, Saiku, Renwick Duesbury, Joshua Joe, Cherlyn Maloney, Sean Sobers, Miriam Corlette-Williams, Timothy Roberts, and others.

Adding a special dimension to the evening, Jamaica’s Prince Saj, and internationally acclaimed worship leader Todd Dulaney will join in this faith-led celebration of togetherness and hope. Another major internationally-acclaimed artiste will be announced soon.

Speaking to the spirit and intent of the gathering, Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, noted: “We want to set aside denominations and individual beliefs, and bring Christians together in one space with one objective: To worship God. The government is facilitating this event, but it is indeed a worship experience driven and supported by the Body of Christ.”

Organisers have confirmed that entry will be accessible to all, without cost, with passes available through local churches, designated outlets, and Online platforms to be announced.

The event will also feature mass participation from inter-denominational choirs, worship collectives, and dance ministries, reflecting the vibrant spiritual life of the nation.

The One Guyana Worship Experience is poised to be one of the largest Christian gatherings in the country. As Guyana continues to fortify its foundation of unity and faith, this worship experience extends a heartfelt call to every citizen to rise together, undaunted, prayerful, and united under God.