Jagdeo challenges US-sanctioned Mohameds to face the media, publicly address allegations

-says PPP not afraid if they contest 2025 elections

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has said that his party has no fear of the Mohameds contesting the upcoming 2025 general elections, and added that he welcomes it.

He made this known on Thursday during his party’s press conference at Freedom House.

He noted that he has been trying to avoid speaking about the Mohameds, as persons have said that they have not declared that they are running.

Dr. Jagdeo indicated that he wishes they would run, so that he can ‘deal’ with it on the campaign trail, as then it becomes fair game.

“So, personally, I wish that would happen, but the PPP has no fear of the Mohameds running at the elections,” he remarked.

Further to this, he stated that if they think that paying people to attend meetings and gatherings would cause citizens to ignore the track record of the PPP, they are not realistic.

He noted that it is irksome to see some of the blatant lies being told by that family.

He emphasised that the family has stayed clear of responding to gold smuggling allegations.

“You notice until now, with all the statements, public statements and letter writing from members of the family, they refuse to answer one question,” he said.

With this, he noted that they should host a press conference, and face questions from the press.

He said the AFC and the PNC, though critical of the PPP, face the press, and this is one thing that he can respect about those two parties.

Meanwhile, he called out another lie allegedly told by members of the Mohamed family, which is that association with them has no implications because of the U.S. sanction.

“They have been telling people, over and over, that association with them doesn’t have consequences, although the OFAC sanctions made it very, very clear whether you are U.S. citizen or a citizen of any country, association with them has consequences, and could lead to law enforcement action,” Dr. Jagdeo added.

Further, he said that he was shocked to see how they attempted to spin the narrative surrounding a local comedian.