GDF on high alert, treating latest attacks on ranks ‘very seriously’ – Chief of Defence Staff

-says heightened tension over border controversy has led to improved operational posture, continuous patrolling of Cuyuni River

-warns of serious consequences for anyone found voting in unlawful May 25 elections

FOLLOWING recent armed attacks on Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks by men standing on the Venezuelan side of the border, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan has affirmed that the Force remains fully vigilant along the country’s western border.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Brigadier Khan said the attacks, though not resulting in any fatalities or injuries, are being treated with the utmost seriousness by the military.

In a statement released on Thursday, the GDF informed the public that armed men in civilian clothing on the Venezuelan shore along the Cuyuni River, between Eteringbang and Makapa, launched three separate attacks against GDF troops conducting routine riverine patrols.

The GDF stated that it responded to each attack in a measured and professional manner. Fortunately, no members of the Force sustained injuries during those incidents, the statement said.

Members of the media, during the press conference, were provided with information about each attack.

According to the timeline of events, on May 13, 2025, at approximately 17:17hrs, a patrol departed Eteringbang for Makapa using two marine assets.

While en route, the patrol came under fire from armed men. The ranks returned fire and managed to safely continue their journey along the river towards Makapa.

A second incident occurred the following day, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at approximately 14:35hrs, when a GDF patrol en route to an area known as Black Water came under fire from armed individuals positioned across the border. The soldiers returned fire, and no injuries were reported.

Later that same day, another patrol travelling through the area from Eteringbang was also fired upon. The troops responded in a similar manner, and again, no injuries were sustained.

Brigadier Khan, during the press conference held at Base Camp Ayanganna, disclosed, “There have been improvements in how we [the GDF] conduct ourselves in terms of our posture.”

“Our conduct is to patrol by foot and boat, ensuring that we define our border, and ensure that no one is illegally coming across, especially on the border with Venezuela. Moving forward, the Guyana Defence Force will remain vigilant, and will continue to patrol the Cuyuni River,”

Brigadier Khan emphasised. “Our soldiers are always equipped when they conduct patrols.”

He explained that the area where the attacks occurred is known for armed men stopping civilian boats and extorting money from passengers to allow passage along the river.

Brigadier Khan explained that the entire Cuyuni River falls within Guyanese territory, “so we have full jurisdiction to patrol it, and to stop and search anyone operating within that river.”

He added, “We expect Venezuela to respect our sovereignty. However, we are prepared for any eventuality, and that’s why we continue to patrol the entire area.”

Guyana has 13 villages located along its border with Venezuela.

The Chief of Defence Staff revealed that he was in the area when the initial attack occurred on Tuesday. During his visit, he toured several communities, and engaged with residents, noting that they appeared “not scared”.

Meanwhile, with Venezuela moving ahead with its unlawful May 25, 2025 election aimed at appointing a governor for Guyana’s Essequibo Region, Brigadier Khan issued a stern warning about the potential consequences.

He cautioned that any Guyanese found participating in the election will face arrest, stating that “there will be implications for that person”.

Describing the act as a “passive coup”, he stressed the gravity of the situation.

“That would be a serious offence,” the Chief of Defence Staff declared.

Any Venezuelan residing in Guyana who participates in the upcoming elections will be arrested and deported, the Chief of Defence Staff warned.

In a Facebook video, the army chief can be heard addressing the consequences for anyone who is found participating in the illegal election. At the time he was speaking to residents of a border community.

“Anybody, Guyanese in particular, who vote in that election would be arrested, charged and jailed, because it is a serious offence…Also, I want you, if you see anything that is going wrong, report it to us or the police or one of your village elders. Guyanese must not participate in something that is unjust, irrelevant and illegal…” he is heard saying.

He said, too, that the same thing applies for Venezuelans who are living and working in Guyana. “Anyone of them who participates in the voting will not be allowed to come back across here. And I want you to report it to us. They cannot vote like Essequibo is their own and come here and work.”

During Thursday’s press conference, Brigadier Khan emphasised that every citizen has a vital role to play in national defence, and he urged the public to continue sharing relevant information with the GDF to support its operations and maintain national security.

In February 2025, six soldiers were injured when armed men from neighbouring Venezuela opened fire on them as they traversed the Cuyuni River.

Since then, the GDF has adjusted its operational posture, and implemented tactical drills designed to mitigate risks and respond swiftly to similar incidents.

The GDF has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protecting the country’s territorial integrity, and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The Force has also assured the public that it is taking all necessary measures to secure the nation’s borders, and uphold peace and security.