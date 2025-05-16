Azruddin Mohamed to face fraud, tax evasion charges over ‘undervalued’ Lamborghini

UNITED States (U.S.)-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed has been charged with customs fraud and tax evasion following allegations that he deliberately underreported the value of a luxury vehicle imported from the United States in 2020.

Mohamed is accused of falsely declaring the purchase price of a Lamborghini Roadster SVJ as US$75,300, while the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) contends the actual value of the high-end vehicle is US$695,000.

The fraud charge, filed under the Customs Act, alleged that Mohamed knowingly made and subscribed to a false declaration to the GRA on or about December 7, 2020.

The matter is scheduled to be heard before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on May 29, 2025.

The businessman will also have to answer to a tax evasion charge.

According to the particulars of the charge, on or about December 7, 2020, at GRA’s Camp Street office, he fraudulently declared the value of the vehicle to be US$75, 300 instead of $695, 000, which resulted in taxes in the sum of $383, 383, 345

being evaded.

The complaints were officially lodged by GRA Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia after the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly provided damning evidence, including the original invoice from the American dealership that sold the vehicle.

Authorities say the Lamborghini, which features a 6,500cc engine and bears Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) ZHWUN6ZDILLA09394, was imported using documentation that did not reflect its true value.

The case against Mohamed also includes wire transfer records obtained from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), allegedly showing payments made from his account to the U.S. seller that align with the higher value.

According to the GRA, the significantly undervalued declaration resulted in the non-payment of applicable duties and taxes, a matter now also under scrutiny in the High Court.

If proven, Mohamed could be liable for substantial back payments and penalties.

Meanwhile, the GRA has initiated legal proceedings in the Demerara High Court against Mohamed and several of his family members, alleging that multiple luxury vehicles were grossly undervalued at the time of importation.

According to the tax agency, this caused the family to pay significantly less taxes than legally mandated.

As a result, the GRA is seeking a court order requiring the Mohamed family to pay an additional $1.2 billion in taxes on the under-declared luxury vehicles, which include a Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 3000, a Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 4000, a Lamborghini PZZ 4000, and a Ferrari 488 PAD 5000.

The Full Court of Demerara on Monday refused an application by the GRA to overturn an existing injunction. The Bench comprised Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George- Wiltshire, SC and High Court Judge Nareshwar Harnanan.

The injunction, granted in April 2025 by Justice Gino Persaud, bars the GRA from seizing the luxury vehicles while the tax evasion case against the Mohameds remains pending.

The Mohameds are represented by Attorneys-at-Law Siand Dhurjon and Damian Da Silva.

The GRA’s legal team is headed by Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan, former Senator and Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago, and includes Senior Counsel Robin Stoby, along with attorneys Maritha Halley, Judy Stuart-Adonis, Jason Moore, Fiona Hamilton, Ornise Gordon, and Nicklin Belgrave.

Following the Full Court’s ruling, the vehicles will remain in the Mohameds’ possession pending the outcome of the substantive case before Justice Persaud, who is expected to deliver his decision on September 12, 2025.