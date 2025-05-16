Acting Chief Magistrate urges embrace of restorative justice

ACTING Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty on Monday underscored the transformative potential of restorative justice during the opening of training for restorative justice officers and convenors.

The event was held at the Police Officers’ Training Centre on Camp Road, Georgetown, and brought together new practitioners in a system designed to shift the focus of justice from punishment to healing.

According to the Government of Canada, restorative justice refers to “An approach to justice that seeks to repair harm by providing an opportunity for those harmed and those who take responsibility for the harm to communicate about and address their needs in the aftermath of a crime.”

Addressing participants, McGusty described restorative justice as a powerful tool that “brings a much-needed human element to the heart of the criminal justice system.”

Her remarks highlighted the critical role of the trainees in reshaping how justice is viewed and implemented across Guyana.

“It [restorative justice] shifts the focus from punishment to healing, from retribution to restoration,” McGusty stated. “In doing so, it brings to the heart of the criminal justice system a much-needed human element—an opportunity for victims to be heard, for offenders to take meaningful accountability and for communities to rebuild trust.”

She acknowledged that restorative justice is still in its early stages in Guyana, but emphasised its growing impact. Even in its infancy, she said, the approach is already showing promise in changing lives and repairing communities.

“You’re not only learning a process,” she told the group, “You are helping to shape the culture of justice in our country.”

McGusty called the participants “the important ones” in the room, recognising their position as the next wave of practitioners. She praised their commitment to carrying forward the values of restorative justice, not merely as a mechanism for conflict resolution, but also as a broader movement toward empathy, accountability and societal healing.

One of the key challenges identified by the Acting Chief Magistrate was the limited awareness of restorative justice across the country—even within sectors of the legal and law enforcement communities.

“Too many citizens, even some within our legal and law enforcement communities, still view justice only through the lens of courts, trials, and punishments,” she said.

“Restorative justice offers a different vision—one that requires understanding, openness, and community engagement.”

She stressed the need for continuous public education to dispel misconceptions about restorative justice. “It’s not about being lenient or ignoring harm,” McGusty clarified.

“It is about acknowledging harm fully and working collectively to repair it in a way that builds rather than breaks.”

To illustrate the concept’s real-world impact, McGusty shared a story about a former magistrate who had applied restorative justice principles in a neighbourhood dispute.

She explained that the magistrate encouraged feuding neighbours to cook each other’s favourite meals and, through this exercise, helped them to open up and address the root of their problems. The result was not just a resolution but a friendship that endured beyond the courtroom.

“They became good friends and even began telling others how good each person was,” McGusty recounted. “They forgot about all the issues they had before.”

She advocated for broad-based awareness campaigns in schools, communities, prisons, and among policymakers to ensure restorative justice is understood and embraced as a legitimate and effective component of the justice system.

McGusty reminded the trainees that their responsibility extends beyond facilitation. As future restorative justice officers, they will serve as ambassadors, educators, and advocates. She encouraged them to carry the message into every space they enter.

“Raising awareness is not a separate task. It is embedded in the very work you are about to begin,” she said. “As you embark on this training, know that you’re a part of a movement—one rooted in empathy, accountability, and community healing.”

She concluded by urging the participants to move forward together in their “shared commitment to a more just and restorative Guyana,” and wished them a successful and inspiring training journey.

The Restorative Justice Centre was established to oversee the application of restorative justice as per the Restorative Justice Act, which was enacted in 2022.

The centre is located at Lot 341 East Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown. It was launched in April 2023, under the Support for the Criminal Justice System (SCJS) Programme.

The SCJS programme is a partnership between the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The general objective of the programme is to contribute to the reduction of high concentrations of prison populatiosn in Guyana. The specific objectives are: (i) to reduce the proportion of inmates who are pre-trial detainees; and (ii) to increase the use of alternative sentencing in the country.

The government has officially opened restorative justice offices in Regions Three, Four, Five and 10, with plans to operationalise additional offices in Regions One, Two, Six, Seven, and Nine by the end of August 2025. Region Eight remains the only area without an identified location for an office. Efforts are ongoing to pinpoint a suitable site.

Since the opening of the Region Four centre in 2023, several successful cases have already been mediated, with parties reporting high satisfaction and emotional closure.

It must be noted that only certain minor offences are eligible for restorative justice.

Therefore, restorative justice does not apply to serious crimes such as robbery, manslaughter, murder, and sexual offences.