Early morning blaze at Tain contained by GFS

A SWIFT and effective response by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) early Thursday morning prevented what could have escalated into a major disaster in Tain, Corentyne.

At approximately 05:01hours., the GFS received an emergency report of a fire engulfing a three-storey structure in the area. In an immediate response, two fire tenders were dispatched—one from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station and another from the New Amsterdam Fire Station.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with intense smoke and flames coming from the building. The Rose Hall firefighters who were first on the scene, acted quickly and decisively, containing the blaze before it could spread further and cause greater destruction.

The building, owned by Sudesh Ramdholl, suffered significant damage. The ground floor was severely affected, while the garage was completely destroyed.

A vehicle and several electrical components housed within were lost in the fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from an overheated lithium-ion battery. The heat from the battery is believed to have ignited nearby combustible materials, setting off the chain of events that led to the blaze.

The Guyana Fire Service once again reminded members of the public to be vigilant when using or storing lithium-ion batteries, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas. These batteries, while common in modern devices, pose serious fire risks if not handled or stored properly.