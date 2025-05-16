MoM to rebuild house for Corentyne man who lost wife, four children in tragic fire

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Men on Mission (MoM) Initiative will be rebuilding a house for Rohan Ramjattan and his teenage son, Kevin, after the two survived a tragic fire that claimed the lives of five family members at Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice in November, last year.

The grief-stricken father and son, now left with only each other, are currently staying with a friend and have expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support.

Amid unimaginable loss, the promise of a new house offers them a small light in the darkness — a place to start over, to heal, and to remember the loved ones they lost.

The early morning fire, believed to have started while the family was asleep, tore through the wooden two-storey house, trapping 34-year-old Hemwattie Singh and her four children inside. The children were identified as 14-year-old Kelvin Singh, 11-year-old Cindy Ramjattan, 10-year-old Brandon Singh—a special needs child—and 2-year-old Tomesh Ramjattan.

Kevin, 17, who was asleep on the verandah, awoke to find flames rising from the lower floor. He rushed downstairs in a panic, but by the time he tried to help his mother and siblings, the fire had already blocked their escape. They tried to flee, but were forced to retreat upstairs, where they became trapped. Kevin was the only one who made it out alive. Ramjattan was not at home at the time of the fire.

By the time police and fire officials arrived just after 03:00 hours, the house was fully engulfed in flames and had already spread to a neighbouring unoccupied structure. Both buildings were destroyed.

Divisional Fire Officer Clyde McDonald said firefighting efforts were swift but the building was already consumed by the time crew arrived.

The incident which was later ruled as arson, left the small community in shock and mourning. Hemwattie’s sister, Yashuda Singh had described the moment she learned of the tragedy: “When me come, me sister done bun out already and dead, and me start to cry,” she had said through tears.

The Men on Mission Initiative has brought a ray of hope to the devastated family. Rohan Ramjattan, who lost everything — his wife, his children, his home — will now have a house rebuilt for him and his son. It will not bring back those they lost, but it will give them a place to rest, to grieve, and one day, to begin again.

It is a reminder that even in the midst of heartbreak, compassion can rebuild more than just walls — it can rebuild lives.

Ramjattan, 36, a labourer, of Lot 216 Number 64 Village, Corentyne, in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle stated, “I feel very happy because it will help me a lot, after a long time I feel very nice.”

He added, “We living by a friend and I feel proud that they said they will help me.”

Ramjattan thanked the Regional Vice-Chairman, Zamal Hussain who made the rebuilding possible through the MoM Initiative.