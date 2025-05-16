MoL, GPSM host successful three-day FPSO training programme

THE Ministry of Labour (MoL), on Wednesday, hosted a closing ceremony for its three-day Floating Production Storage and Offloading Operations (FPSO) training programme in the ministry’s boardroom, at 82 Brickdam, Georgetown.

According to the ministry, the programme which ran from May 12 to 14, 2025, was held in collaboration with Global People Services and Management Consultants Inc. (GPSM).

The ceremony was chaired by Assistant Chief Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officer, Roydon Croal, who reflected on the productive sessions delivered during the programme.

Delivering an address to the small gathering, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, extended heartfelt gratitude to both the participants and the trainers of the programme. The minister remarked, “Training is not an expense, but an investment in human capital.”

Minister Hamilton noted that the initiative marks another significant step toward strengthening Guyana’s labour force for the growing offshore oil and gas industry. Furthermore, the minister commended the participants for their commitment and expressed appreciation to GPSM for its partnership in delivering quality training.

Meanwhile, in her remarks, Manager at GPSM, Angenie Abel, praised participants for their active engagement and underscored the importance of capacity building in the evolving offshore oil and gas sector.

Additionally, Garth Vincent, a Principal Consultant and Trainer from GPSM, shared insights from the training experience and emphasised the value of safety, competence, and continuous learning in FPSO operations.

The ceremony concluded with remarks from Consultant of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, Gweneth King, who encouraged attendees to apply the knowledge gained for the betterment of their respective workplaces and the industry at large.

This FPSO training programme reflects the ministry’s continued dedication to workforce development and the promotion of occupational safety and health in Guyana.