-Minister Manickchand says as ‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution kicks off in Region Seven

EDUCATION Minister Priya Manickchand has signalled that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has done exactly what it has promised to do with the return and increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

The minister made this known on Monday as the distribution exercise began in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) at the Little Achievers Nursery School in Bartica.

While addressing parents, Minister Manickchand stated that at that school alone, the government is putting into the pockets of those parents some $6.6 million.

At the end of the distribution process, Region Seven parents, collectively, will receive some $448 million. In addition to the $50,000 ‘Because We Care’ grant, each parent will receive a $5,000 uniform voucher.

The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant was introduced by the PPP/C administration in 2014, but was abolished in 2015 by the then APNU+AFC coalition government.

In addressing the callous action taken by the previous government, Minister Manickchand said, “They took that away and gave you nothing in return.”

Against this backdrop, she noted that the PPP/C administration has lived up to its promise that upon their return to office, the grant would be restored, with assurances that it would increase every year over a five-year period until it has reached at least $50,000.

“We have done exactly what we promised; it has reached $55,000,” she said, adding: “So, this year, each child, once you’re registered, whether you’re here at Little Achievers or at a private school, you’re going to get $55,000 to help you, as parents outfit your children.”

The minister told the parents who were gathered that with this grant, they and all the other parents do not need to purchase textbooks, exercise books or workbooks, as the government has been and will continue to provide these to all schools across the country.

The education minister went on to say that the landscape has changed significantly, as the administration, while restoring the grant, has also invested more in buses and boats for communities to aid in education access in the past four years, as opposed to what was done under the former administration.

While there were criticisms from the opposition about the cash grant and how the money will be spent, Minister Manickchand noted that the distribution is being done in such a way as to allow parents to decide how best to spend the money so that it benefits their child or children.

“I know people who have taken this and bought their children’s clothes, and still had savings to invest in something else in their homes,” she shared.

The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant has increased significantly over the past four years, from $19,000 in 2021 to $45,000 in 2024 and now $50,000.

The sum of $11 billion was set aside in the 2025 national budget to fund the distribution of the cash grant and uniform voucher to some 205,000 children in public and private schools across the country.

Distribution of the education grant is expected to continue this week in Regions Seven and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Distribution will commence next week in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Five (Mahaica-Berbice), followed by Regions One (Barima-Waini), Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) from May 25 to May 31.

From June 2, grants are expected to be distributed in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), East Bank Demerara, Georgetown, East Coast Demerara and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Parents who are collecting the grants are required to walk with a form of identification, be it a passport, ID Card or Driver’s Licence.

This year, the ministry has secured as many locations as possible to make the distribution process smooth. Further, parents are urged to pay attention to various media platforms to see when and where distribution will take place for each region and school