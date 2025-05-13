President Ali condemns politicisation, glorification of crime

—says every promise to Adriana Younge’s family kept amid political exploitation

–regional police association honours Head of State for his strong leadership

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali issued a stern warning against the politicisation and glorification of criminal activity, as he delivered remarks during the opening ceremony of the 39th Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) Conference and Annual General Meeting, on Monday.

The high-level security gathering is being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on May 12 to 16, 2025.

The ACCP conference brings together senior law enforcement officials from over 20 Caribbean countries to address regional security concerns, share best practices, and foster collaboration in crime-fighting efforts.

This year’s event is being held under the theme: “United in Action, Transformed in Purpose: Building an Integrated Caribbean Security Architecture.”

It focuses on building partnerships for effective policing and regional security, particularly amid rising transnational crime, gang violence, and digital threats.

In a candid and passionate address, the Head of State said that one of the major obstacles to effective policing in the Caribbean is the tendency of political actors to use crime as a tool for political gain.

“When political actors see crime as an opportunity for political puppeteering, it becomes dangerous,” President Ali, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said.

He added: “We must see crime for what it is. Every stakeholder—whether in government or opposition—must have the same approach to crime and criminality.”

The President emphasised that crime should never be used as a vehicle to gain political power or to undermine systems of governance, noting that such actions ultimately erode public confidence and national security.

“Crime and criminality are not an opportunity to get into government, nor is it an opportunity to beat the system,” the President said, adding: “It affects all of us. If our interest is in the development of our countries and economies, then we must do what is right, wherever we sit or stand.”

The Guyanese leader also spoke out strongly against what he described as the glorification of criminality, particularly when influential figures lend legitimacy to lawbreakers.

He referenced Guyana’s own history during its most dangerous crime wave between 2002 and 2008, as a stark example.

“This is not an abstract issue. It is right here in Guyana when we had the most dangerous crime wave,” Ali said, adding: “We saw criminals’ caskets being draped with the national flag. We saw leaders of political parties speaking on the platforms of those criminals’ funerals. We saw the glorification of criminals by persons who ought to know better.”

He was unequivocal in his condemnation of those acts, asserting that there is no honour in criminal behaviour, regardless of the narrative used to justify it.

“There is no freedom fighter in criminality or crime. There is no freedom fighter in anyone who breaks the rule of law,” the President declared, noting: “Let us be clear on that.”

According to Dr. Ali, such actions not only undermine the moral authority of law enforcement, but also embolden criminal elements and make the work of police officers significantly more difficult.

He urged policymakers to support law enforcement by creating an enabling environment that empowers the police to operate effectively, ethically, and without political interference.

President Ali was also presented with a plaque by ACCP President Atlee Rodney in recognition of his strong and decisive leadership.

Dignitaries present at the event included Prime Minister Mark Phillips; Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC; Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh; members of the Diplomatic Corps; and both senior and junior ranks of the law enforcement community.

EVERY PROMISE KEPT

Dr. Ali also addressed the politicisation of 11-year-old Adriana Younge’s death, emphasising that he has honoured all the commitments he made to the child’s family.

When asked by reporters on the sidelines of the conference whether he would explore more foreign help, the President responded, “I’m not going to belabour this point anymore.”

He added: “Everything that I’ve committed to in the case—we brought in the independent pathologists; they have done their work. There is an independent investigator in. I’ve done what I said I would have done. The political handlers are now at work aggressively. Let the political handlers deal with what they want…”

At one of his weekly press conferences, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo also weighed in on the opposition’s politicisation of Adriana’s death, stating that no explanation or action from the government will ever satisfy them.

However, he stressed that the government’s primary responsibility is to the family and those genuinely concerned about the child’s death, noting, “we have a duty to thoroughly investigate this matter.”

The 11-year-old girl was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). She had visited the hotel the previous day with family members.

A post-mortem examination conducted by three international pathologists later confirmed that the child’s cause of death was drowning. Her family firmly believes that foul play is involved in her death and had called on the government to launch an investigation.

The girl’s death ignited widespread and fiery protests on the night of April 28, 2025, with some exploiting the situation to engage in robberies, the looting of businesses, and the destruction of public and private properties, ultimately compelling the government to impose a curfew.

The police later charged dozens of individuals—mostly men—with terrorism-related offences.

Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-Leader David Hinds has since described that night’s riots not as criminal acts, but as a “transformative” uprising, referring to the lawless destruction as “torches of freedom.”