Smart farming in Viet Nam helps overcome climate and market unpredictability

(FAO) – VU Van Hieu’s journey in life has taken him from the humid subtropical heat of Nam Dinh in northern Viet Nam’s Red River Delta, where he grew up, to the crisper, cooler weather and higher altitude of the Moc Chau plateau.

But if the 35-year-old farmer had hoped to benefit from the rich soil and big differences in day- and nighttime temperatures of his new home, he also came up against the challenges of traditional farming in an era of climate change and unpredictable prices.

“Outdoor vegetable farming was a gamble,” Hieu explains. “Sometimes we’d have a great harvest but no market,” for the tomatoes and different cabbage varieties he was growing. “Other times the prices were good, but pests or bad weather would destroy everything.”

He knew there had to be a better way. That soon came along in the form of the “Smart Farming for the Future Generation” project being implemented in his town. He spotted the project’s distinctive greenhouses being put up all around and instantly recognised their superiority to the traditional ones he’d seen elsewhere. Hieu lost no time in signing up to join the initiative.

Funded by the Republic of Korea and implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the initiative supports local farmers and cooperatives in adopting smart farming techniques, particularly through the use of optimised greenhouses. These combine more advanced technology with affordability and suitability to farmers’ needs. The project also helps mitigate price volatility by empowering farmers to produce high-quality products during off-seasons, access more stable markets through collective action and explore direct sales channels.

Among the equipment which the project has provided are anti-insect nets, a layer of plastic curtain to protect against cold and rain, a retractable shade net, sensors monitoring temperature and humidity and a drip irrigation system which feeds water through long pipes to individual plants for maximum effect. Multi-layered doors preventing pests and diseases from entering, greatly reducing the need for pesticides, are among the other simple but innovative solutions the initiative has offered.

The project has also provided Hieu with high-quality seedlings and advanced fertilisers for addressing specific nutrient deficiencies. But he says the most valuable asset was the technical training he received on greenhouse cultivation and pest management.

“They taught us everything, from how to use safe pesticides to how to manage the greenhouse environment” by controlling temperature, humidity, light, ventilation, CO₂ levels and irrigation.

This knowledge, combined with his own drive and determination, proved to be a winning combination. Hieu’s first crop of bell and palermo peppers in his 1 836 m2 greenhouse yielded an impressive 18 tons, generating a profit of VND 500 million (nearly USD 20 000) over a roughly three-month-long growing season.

It was not just about profit; it was about demonstrating the potential of smart agriculture and sharing these methods with the entire community. “Seeing the results, other farmers were inspired,” Hieu says. “They realized that this wasn’t just a dream, it was a viable way to improve their livelihoods.”

Hieu’s success fuelled his ambition. He expanded his greenhouse operations, adding another 2 000 m2 for tomato cultivation. He also established the Tan Lap High-Tech Cooperative, bringing together eight households to share knowledge, resources and market access.

Hieu and other co-operative members believe that if they stay hungry for new agricultural knowledge, they will maximise the potential of Moc Chau’s climate and soil. Beyond producing a large quantity of agricultural products directly for consumers, the co-operative additionally hopes to make sales on e-commerce platforms, as well as venture into experiential agri-tourism.

Hieu has dreams of transforming the entire Tan Lap cooperative into a hub for smart agricultural production. He sees Moc Chau becoming a leading supplier of high-quality vegetables and fruits, not just for local markets but across the country.

“We want to create a sustainable and profitable agricultural sector,” Hieu explains. “One that provides good jobs for young people and improves the lives of everyone in the community.”

The project has not only provided Hieu with the tools and knowledge he needed, but also connected him with other farmers and experts, creating a network of support and collaboration. Hieu is now a key figure in the community, sharing his knowledge and inspiring others to embrace smart farming techniques.

As Hieu and his wife tend their vegetables, the couple’s two young daughters follow their parents around the greenhouse and garden when there is no school, perhaps showing interest for their own future in farming.

With the new generations in mind, smart agriculture can attract young people to the sector, creating new opportunities and revitalising rural communities. Tech-savvy and driven, Hieu represents a new wave of farmers, who are shaping the future of agriculture in Viet Nam.