Human Services ministry engages Region Two residents

CONTINUING a series of people-centred interventions across the country, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, on Friday, spearheaded an outreach to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The initiative, which was highlighted via a series of updates on the ministry’s Facebook page, aims to deliver critical social services directly to the various communities.

Branded under the ongoing theme ‘Bringing the Services to the People’, the outreach marked another significant step in the government’s strategy to make social support systems more accessible and responsive. The minister visited several communities, including Good Hope, Johana Cecilia, Jib, and Charity Scheme, where she engaged with residents, listened to their concerns, and provided first-hand, immediate solutions.

At the Good Hope Transformation Centre, Minister Persaud outlined the wide range of services offered by the Ministry, from Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programmes to support for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and victims of gender-based violence. With support from the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU), the outreach placed special emphasis on educating residents about two key legislative tools, the Family Violence Act [2024] and the Protection of Children Act [2009].

In Johana Cecilia, the outreach took a more intimate approach, with the minister engaging in deep discussions on the socioeconomic challenges faced by vulnerable groups, particularly the elderly, differently- abled individuals, and families in need of public assistance. Residents received information on opportunities for personal development through WIIN and were urged to take advantage of training that could lead to economic independence.

The outreach also served as a platform to offer tangible aid. Region Two resident, Hemwattie Ramlall, received a mobility walker through the ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit, an act that showcased the ministry’s dedication to providing real-time relief to those in immediate need.

Minister Persaud’s visit to the community of Jib further demonstrated the government’s proactive approach to community development. Residents were encouraged to openly discuss their experiences, while the minister and her team answered inquiries and offered guidance on navigating services such as old age pension, public assistance, permanent disability support, and domestic violence intervention.

At the final stop in Charity Scheme, residents were not only heard but had several of their issues resolved on the spot. The minister’s commitment to follow up on unresolved matters left many residents feeling hopeful. Perhaps more importantly, the community left the engagement better informed about the legislative protections available to them, arming them with the tools to actively stand against abuse. Regional Chairwoman, Vilma De Silva, and other regional representatives accompanied the Minister throughout the outreach, adding local leadership to the national-level efforts.

This outreach is part of a broader movement spearheaded by Minister Persaud to decentralise access to social services. Similar initiatives have been conducted across multiple regions, each tailored to meet the unique needs of the communities involved.