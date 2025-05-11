One dead, another injured in Orealla river incident

THE police in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are investigating an incident involving the Orealla/Siparuta River Ambulance which occurred in the Corentyne River near Orealla Village, Corentyne Berbice, resulting in the death of the captain and injuries to a nurse.

The incident reportedly took place sometime between 01:00 hrs and 11:30 hrs on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the river ambulance was being operated by 65-year-old Lewis Deveire, also known as ‘Shiko,’ a resident of Orealla village.

Deveire, who served as the ambulance captain under the Ministry of Health, died in the incident. Also on board was 29-year-old Shunika Williams, a female nurse attached to the Orealla Health Centre, who survived the mishap. Williams, who also hails from Orealla, sustained injuries to her body.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain unclear at this time, and authorities have not yet confirmed what led to the mishap. However, the Sunday Chronicle was reliably informed that the duo had brought out a child from the area to the Skeldon Public Hospital and were returning home when the mishap happened.

Community members have expressed shock and sorrow following news of the incident, especially given the vital role the river ambulance plays in medical transportation for the remote riverine communities of Orealla and Siparuta.