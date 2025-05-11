ERC honours local filmmakers who challenged racism through film

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) hosted its Film Competition Awards Ceremony and Screening on Friday last at Caribbean Cinemas, Giftland Mall.

A press release from the ERC stated that the event focused on the theme “Promoting Ethnic Respect and Unity,” and sought to celebrate the winning films that exemplified messages aimed at educating the public and countering racism in Guyana.

The ERC Film Competition, which ran from November 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, invited filmmakers to submit compelling stories that promote understanding, empathy, and appreciation for Guyana’s cultural diversity. A total of 14 entries were received, highlighting the rich talent and creativity within the growing local film industry.

ERC Chairman Shaikh Moeenul Hack commended the entries, noting, “We have witnessed a commendable display of creativity, storytelling prowess, and technical skill from filmmakers across the nation. The sheer diversity of narratives, the innovative approaches to filmmaking, and the depth of emotion captured on screen have truly impressed us all.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent judges: Mr. Andrew Kendall, Mr. Dexter Pembroke, Ms. Colleen Humphrey, and Mrs. Gem Madhoo-Nascimento. Films were judged on criteria such as story and creativity, directing and acting, sound and music, cinematography, production design, and overall impact.

According to the press release, Mrs. Madhoo-Nascimento noted, “The stronger entries in particular should be commended for thoughtful assessment of the issues surrounding race, depicted in the conversations between parents and children.”

ERC Commissioner and member of the PR/Media Sub-Committee, Deon Dick (Ras Khafra), highlighted the significance of the competition. “This competition isn’t just about awards – it’s about encouraging voices that don’t always get the spotlight. It’s about giving space to stories that help us understand one another better,” he stated.

The top three winners were “Between Oceans” by Rae Wiltshire, which gained 1st Place; 2nd Place went to “Luna” by Keon Hector, and 3rd Place was copped by “Four Years Later” by Omari Joseph.

Consolation prizes were also awarded to Daniel De Freitas, Sonia Yarde, Vishan Harripersaud, Jerimiah James, Deborah Lambert, Cordell A. McClure, and Ishmael Abrams. In addition to the awards ceremony and screening of the top three films, several individual accolades were presented, with the Best Actor going to Paul Budnah, Best Actress being awarded to Marissa Morgan-Bonie, Best Director to Rae Wiltshire and Best Script/Screenplay being won by Omari Joseph

Over $3 million in cash and prizes was distributed. The ERC will soon release the top ten films on its social media platforms. The competition forms part of the ERC’s ongoing efforts to use film as a powerful tool to promote peace, inclusion, and mutual respect among Guyana’s diverse population. A free screening of the award-winning films was also open to the public on Saturday at Caribbean Cinemas.

This initiative follows last year’s ERC jingle competition, continuing the Commission’s mission to boost awareness, foster unity, and eliminate misconceptions surrounding race and ethnicity in Guyana.