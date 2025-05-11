Political heavyweight Amna Ally dies

–Condolences pour in from President Ali, VP Jagdeo, fmr. President David Granger, PNC/R

THE lines of political disagreement faded to a blur, while the noise of differing opinions stood at a standstill on Saturday at news of the passing of former parliamentarian, Amna Ally.

The shock was enough to elicit heartfelt condolences to her family and friends from members of both the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and the opposition A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

The Sunday Chronicle has been given to understand that Ms. Ally passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday morning, after being rushed there on Friday following heart complaints.

She was, reportedly, admitted to the institution’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who was among the first to react upon learning of her demise, said in a passionate Facebook post, “On behalf of the Government of Guyana and my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Parliamentarian, General Secretary of the PNC/R, and Minister of Government, Amna Ally. Amna had a long career as a Parliamentarian dating back to 1985.”

Moreover, the Head of State outlined the significant posts held by Ms. Ally throughout her political life, stating, “Throughout her parliamentary career, Ms. Ally held several positions, including Chairperson of the Social Services Committee, and Member of the Parliamentary Management Committee, Standing Orders Committee, and Appointive Committee. Additionally, she served as the Minister of Social Protection from 2015 to 2020.”

President Ali went on to say in his post that Ms. Ally’s contributions went beyond parliamentary affairs, as she was also a long-serving educator. “Beyond her legislative contributions,” he said, “Amna has also served as an educator for several decades. We extend our deepest sympathies to Amna’s family and loved ones during this time of mourning. May her soul find eternal peace.”

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney-General Anil Nandlall shared similar sentiments as he expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Ally.

THE CAMARADERIE

In his message, Minister Nandlall reflected on their personal rapport despite political differences.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the relatives, especially Farzana, and friends of Amna Ally, who departed this world earlier today. Although we were on opposite political sides, and obviously saw things differently, I think we both enjoyed the common ambition of working for a better Guyana. She was an exceptional politician, and served her party and its constituents with admirable loyalty and commendable commitment,” he said, adding:

“I salute her long years of public service and public life. She made a solid contribution to debates in the National Assembly, often punctuated with bouts of her peculiar but inimitable humour. Despite her strong political persona, personally, she was kind, warm, and had an extraordinary sense of humour. She and I enjoyed a good personal relationship for many years. May her soul rest in peace.”

Also sharing condolences on the loss of the politician was the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), which, in a formal statement on Facebook, said:

“The People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former General Secretary, Ms. Amna Ally. A dedicated and long-standing member of our party, Ms. Ally’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of the PNC/R and her nation has left an indelible mark on our history.”

The party further highlighted in its statement her multifaceted service, stating, “Ms. Ally’s service to her country was multifaceted. She was a committed educator, a valued member of the Young Socialist Movement (YSM), and served in various capacities within the party. Her leadership and dedication extended beyond party activities, as she served as a Member of Parliament, and held the position of Minister in the Government under the APNU+AFC administration from 2015 to 2020.”

EXEMPLARY SERVICE

It went on to say, “Throughout her life, Ms. Ally exemplified service, integrity, and patriotism. Her contributions have profoundly shaped our party and our country, and her legacy will continue to inspire us. The PNC/R offers heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all who knew her. ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un’ We belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return. May Allah grant her eternal rest, and provide comfort to those she leaves behind during this difficult time.”

The AFC also extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms Ally.

Its message read: “The Alliance For Change extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Amna Ally on her passing, which occurred today, May 10, 2025. Ms. Ally was a formidable presence in Guyanese politics, and a dedicated servant of the people. Her political journey, spanning several decades, was marked by loyalty, commitment, and a deep sense of duty to the nation. She served in several key roles within the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), eventually becoming its General Secretary, a position she held with firmness and clarity of purpose.”

The AFC also sought to highlight some of Ms. Ally’s more crucial roles, stating, “Most notably, she served as Minister of Social Cohesion from 2015 to 2020 in the APNU+AFC Coalition Government. In this capacity, she championed the importance of national unity, inclusion, and healing. Her work in that ministry was pioneering, as it sought to bridge divides, and cultivate a stronger sense of shared identity and mutual respect across the diverse fabric of our society. Amna Ally was widely respected across political lines for her unwavering commitment to her party, and her clear, forthright style of leadership. She was a tireless campaigner, and an organiser par excellence, whose influence was felt both at the grassroots and national levels.”

HER ROLE AS A PATRIOT

In closing, the AFC said: “At this moment of mourning, we recognise and honour her long and impactful service to the nation. While our political philosophies may have at times diverged, we acknowledge her role as a patriot who gave of her time, energy, and intellect to the development of Guyana. The Alliance For Change stands in solidarity with her family, loved ones, and colleagues as they grieve her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her contributions to Guyana’s democratic journey be long remembered.”

Former President David Granger, who also issued a statement on Amna’s passing, remembered her lifelong service to the party and nation. “Amna Ally… enriched the People’s National Congress for five decades through her political and parliamentary service, and her personal and professional qualities. Ms. Ally’s political career began in 1970, when she was only fifteen years old. She served under the first four leaders of the PNC, Forbes Burnham, Desmond Hoyte, Robert Corbin and David Granger.”

Granger’s statement recounted her rise through the party’s ranks, noting, “Ms. Ally entered Parliament in 1985, and, except for a three-year period between 1998 and 2001, served as parliamentary representative of the Mahaica-Berbice Region. She was the first Minister of Social Cohesion and Minister of Social Protection in the APNU+AFC Coalition administration from 2015 to 2020.

“As a graduate of the University of Guyana and the Cyril Potter College of Education, and a trained teacher, she managed party administration, mobilisation and operations with a steady hand. She was the undisputed and untiring motivator behind the innovative 3 ‘B’s (buses, boats and bicycles) programme, which allowed free transportation for public school children for the first time in Guyana’s history.”

The former president remembered Ally not only as a political leader, but also as a community figure, saying: “A Moslem, she was a cheerful and dutiful organiser of observances for children’s entertainment during major national and religious festivals. Whether in or out of government, she was able to cultivate cordial relations with opposition and government officials and former party members.”

In closing, he said: “Ms. Ally’s political service was exemplary, as was her determination to provide a good life for everyone, and to make the country a better place. The People’s National Congress is poorer for her passing. On behalf of my wife and myself, I offer condolences to Ms. Ally’s family during their time of grief.”

And, as the nation comes to terms with the passing of a woman who played a pivotal role in shaping its political landscape, many across party lines have paused to reflect on her unwavering commitment to public service, her passion for education, and her unwavering love for her country.

Plans for her funeral and national recognition are expected to be announced in the coming days.