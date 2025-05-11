Guyana to harvest record nine million bags of paddy

IN a major boost for the country’s agricultural outlook, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, announced that Guyana is expected to harvest approximately nine million bags of paddy from the first rice crop — a figure that could climb even higher with consistently strong yields.

The announcement came during a community outreach in Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek on Saturday, where Minister Mustapha met with residents and farmers to address local concerns and provide updates on national agricultural development.

The high-yield projection is being seen as a strong indicator of the sector’s upward trajectory, reinforcing the government’s ongoing efforts to revitalise and modernise agriculture across the country.

Mustapha highlighted that this projected figure marks one of the strongest seasons for rice production in recent years, attributing it to improved cultivation techniques and expanded support services.

He noted, however, that the final tally could exceed the nine million mark if current yields hold steady in the coming weeks. He explained that rice farmers are benefiting from almost 45 bags per acre.

Further, Minister Mustapha also addressed concerns from rice farmers about the paddy price in the upcoming crop as he explained that while market prices remain unpredictable due to global factors, the government has continued to support local producers.

Mustapha noted that Guyanese farmers are in a fortunate position, emphasising that the government has subsidised the price of paddy, ensuring farmers receive an added $300 per bag in order to maintain price stability and support their livelihoods.

Minister Mustapha explained that at the start of the first crop this year, millers indicated they were unable to sustain the existing paddy price, prompting a series of consultations.

“They said they couldn’t go beyond $3,700 per bag, so the government made the decision to step in and contribute $300 to every bag of paddy sold to the millers,” he said, highlighting the administration’s commitment to supporting both farmers and the industry.

According to Mustapha, there was a budget of $2 billion at the Guyana Rice Development Board to purchase fertiliser which had to be used for this initiative, a decision they quickly made.

Agro-Park

Meanwhile, Mustapha on Saturday also signalled that the government is actively exploring the establishment of an agro-park, a move that could significantly boost employment opportunities and contribute to the revitalisation of the agricultural sector in the Upper Corentyne area.

According to Mustapha, discussions are currently underway to identify suitable land for the project, with the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) being considered as a potential provider of the necessary acreage to the investors.

Given GuySuCo’s vast landholdings, some of which are underutilised due to the restructuring of the sugar industry by the previous administration, the initiative presents an opportunity to repurpose these lands for modern agricultural development.

The agro-park concept is designed to bring together farmers, agro-processors, and investors in a centralised location with shared infrastructure and services, thereby improving efficiency, reducing costs, and boosting production. If implemented, the park could support a range of agricultural activities from crop cultivation to agro-processing and packaging, making it a critical driver for agro-industrial development in the region and Guyana at large.

Furthermore, in addition to agricultural matters, several residents on Saturday raised issues related to drainage in the community. Minister Mustapha directed officials from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to conduct on-the-ground assessments in collaboration with residents while stressing that a machine will continue to work in the area to assist farmers and residents.