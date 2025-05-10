Primus denied entry into the US, sent home

–after reportedly grilled by authorities about her relationship with the Mohameds

POPULAR comedian and social media personality Odessa Primus, who has been seen multiple times in the company of the Mohameds, was refused entry into the United States of America on Friday and sent home the same day, reportedly after an intense interrogation.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Primus was intercepted by authorities upon her arrival at the JFK International Airport in New York early Friday morning.

Reliable sources said Primus’ phone was confiscated, and she was reportedly grilled about her relationship with the US-sanctioned Mohameds.

Back in June 2024, the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the father-son duo, Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.

US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10,000 (10 thousand) kilogrammes of gold from import-and-export declarations, and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.

The US authorities had warned that any entity or individual who does business with the Mohameds, or their entities, will be subject to secondary sanctions or enforcement action, especially if those transactions come into contact with the US financial system or US persons.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that Primus, who has boasted on social media about her relationship with the Mohameds, had her visa revoked by US authorities. She was subsequently sent back to Guyana.

Primus arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport around 23:00hrs on Friday on a JetBlue flight.

This publication understands that she was escorted to local immigration, where she had an exit interview before being given her documents.

Upon exiting the airport, she was confronted by reporters on the circumstances surrounding her return to Guyana.

Primus was visibly flustered as reporters probed her. There were also signs of confusion, as she walked in the direction of the departure end of the airport before returning to the opposite side to locate her transportation, all while being questioned by reporters.