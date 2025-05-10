President Ali urges church to reclaim role as beacon of hope, unity

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Friday issued the call for churches to reaffirm their mission as a source of hope, unity and positivity.

The head of state made the call while delivering a brief address at the Hope Is Rising global event, which was held at the National Cultural Centre.

During his address, he emphasised that the church’s foundational purpose rises above personalities and politics and is rooted in doctrine and divine calling.

“The church was always intended to be a beacon of hope and positivity in the world,” the President said.

He added, “It is not the design of any pastor or any leader that made the church a beacon of hope. It is by doctrine.”

Highlighting rising negativity in some religious spaces, President Ali cautioned against the tendency to bring worldly conflicts and divisions into spiritual environments. “How many times we go to a function, much less the church, and we hear negativity, we see people choosing on which side they want to sit on, which side they want to hang on, who they want to be their friends,” he remarked.

He noted that hope is not built on such a foundation.

President Ali emphasised the spiritual responsibility of faith communities to inspire and uplift. “The church was never meant to be an echo of the world’s bitterness,” he stated. “It was meant to be the bearer of light… a city on a hill that could not be hidden.”

Against this backdrop, the head of state urged that there be introspection, stating, “Let us examine our words. Let us examine the beauty of our words. Let us examine the design of our message. Because make no mistake, your message is designed for a purpose.”