UK-funded £750,000 project to support GECOM’s preparation for upcoming elections

THE Government of the United Kingdom (UK), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Guyana, is supporting the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to enhance institutional capacity and strengthen electoral processes ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

According to a joint statement released on Friday, the support will be given through the Electoral Support Project, which is funded by the UK Government and implemented by UNDP.

Under the project, GECOM will receive high-level technical assistance, international expertise and best practices to support its core activities in administering elections that meet international standards.

“The project is designed to support both the immediate and longer-term needs of GECOM in managing the 2025 electoral cycle and will continue through to March 2026. The UK has allocated £750,000 to support this initiative,” the release said.

It added that this partnership underscores the importance of international co-operation in bolstering national systems through the application of global best practices tailored to Guyana’s unique political and cultural context.

Building on the lessons learnt during previous electoral cycles, there is strong commitment and renewed emphasis on fostering transparency, trust, and inclusive participation in the electoral process.

According to the statement, the project has three key objectives.

The first is the provision of technical support for 2025 elections. This will involve the “deployment of senior international electoral experts, who will be based within GECOM, to provide technical advice and support to strengthen processes such as communications, operations and logistics, etc., for the preparation, management, and conduct of the elections.”

The section objective covers capacity building and will focus on “institutional strengthening of GECOM’s operational systems, human resources, and technical capacity for sustainable electoral administration.”

The third objective covers improved communications and stakeholder engagement. According to the release, it deals with enhancing public information strategies and fostering more inclusive engagement among electoral stakeholders to promote transparency and trust.

Through this collaboration, partners reaffirmed their commitment to supporting and enhancing Guyana’s electoral processes and procedures and fostering social cohesion, the release said.

In welcoming the launch of the project, British High Commissioner, H.E. Jane Miller noted, “The UK is pleased to contribute to efforts that supports Guyana’s electoral processes in line with international best practices. This project reflects the continued UK-Guyana partnership to strengthen institutions and promote good governance.”

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, UNDP Resident Representative Berdi Berdiyev emphasised that the project represents a strategic investment in strengthening democratic governance in Guyana. He noted that “the project aligns with key priorities of UNDP’s Country Programme Document 2022–2026 to strengthen mechanisms that support transparent and effective democratic processes and positively contributes to achievement of the SDGs on partnerships, peace, justice and strong institutions.”

Meanwhile, GECOM Chairperson, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh emphasised that “support through strategic partnerships is always welcomed, particularly from institutions that stand on the pillars of governance, democracy and rule of law – which aligns to GECOM’s constitutional mandate for the execution of free, fair and transparent elections in Guyana.”