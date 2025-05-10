‘Flag Days’, national patriotic concert set for May in lead-up to Independence Day 2025

AS part of the celebrations marking 59 years since Guyana became an independent nation, the country’s flag, the Golden Arrowhead will be flown “high and proud’ in border communities.

This was announced by the Government of Guyana in a statement released on Friday.

According to the release, there will be Flag Days for which thousands of flags will be distributed countrywide. Additionally, a Flag Day Concert will be held on May 24 in Anna Regina.

The following is the full statement that was released by the Guyana Government on Friday:

“The Government of Guyana is proud to announce the official launch of ‘Flag Days’, which begins on May 24 and continues until Independence Day, May 26, a landmark initiative that will see the Golden Arrowhead flown high and proud across our great nation, especially in communities near our national borders.

This historic occasion calls on every Guyanese, whether in the hinterland or on the coast, in the heart of our towns or the quiet strength of our villages, to unite under one banner: the flag that symbolises our sovereignty, our strength, and our shared destiny.

‘Flag Days’ is more than an event; it is a movement. Thousands of flags will be distributed and raised in homes, schools, businesses, and public spaces, affirming what every Guyanese knows in their heart: this is our land, and this is our moment to stand tall as one people, one nation, with one destiny.

The date of May 24 has been chosen strategically, allowing for a powerful buildup of patriotic momentum leading into our cherished Independence Day on May 26. In this spirit, a Flag Day Concert will be held on May 24 in Anna Regina, bringing together celebrated local artists for an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and patriotism.

This event will serve as both celebration and rallying call, a stirring reminder of the unity that defines us.

On the 25th of May, we come together as a nation to proudly display our patriotism and unity by flying our flags high on our verandas, rooftops, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and everywhere else. It is a day to celebrate our shared heritage, honour our national symbols, and demonstrate our genuine pride in our country.

Every citizen is encouraged to take part by flying the national flag with pride, participating in local ceremonies, and joining the chorus of voices rising in celebration of Guyana– our home, our heritage, our future. Let the world see the Golden Arrowhead wave strong and free. Let the land of many waters shine with the spirit of its people. Let Guyana stand proud, unshakable, indivisible, and sovereign.”