Nursing assistant, dental assistant charged for allegedly inciting terrorism, creating public mischief

–over viral voice note with false claims on Adriana Younge’s autopsy

NURSING assistant Tiana Serena Lewis-King, 23, was, on Friday, remanded to prison after being charged with the offence of inciting acts of terrorism.

The charge stems from a widely shared audio message regarding the post-mortem examination of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

The voice note, which sparked outrage and confusion on social media, allegedly featured Lewis-King claiming she was present during Younge’s autopsy and that she had been sent there by the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Dr Anthony later clarified that both claims were false.

Lewis-King of Graham Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was formally read to her.

She was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, which falls under Section 309(A)(2) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

She was remanded to prison until May 30, 2025.

Her surrender to the police came on Monday, shortly after the GPF issued a wanted bulletin for her.

Meanwhile, Romario Kingston, 34, of Delph Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown, was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $300,000 after being charged with using a computer system to incite terror in relation to the circulation of a controversial voice recording involving Lewis-King.

He is accused of committing the offence between April 30 and May 5, 2025, at Kitty, Georgetown, with knowledge that the voice note contained false information.

Kingston, a dentex, appeared before Magistrate Mc Gusty, who formally read the charge to him. He was represented by prominent attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes.

He was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge and, like Lewis-King, was ordered to return to court on May 30, 2025.

The prosecution alleged that Kingston and Lewis-King are responsible for circulating the recording, which the police has said was “clearly intended to create public mischief, pervert and obstruct the course of justice, among other criminal offences.”

The prosecutor stated that the voice note, which received over 40,000 views on social media, gave the impression that the government was engaged in a cover-up and that the pathologists who conducted the autopsy had been bribed.

Meanwhile, Lewis-King allegedly admitted that the voice note originated from a private conversation with Kingston, during which she made the false claims.

Adriana’s tragic death had already attracted significant public attention, and the subsequent circulation of the misleading voice note further inflamed tensions.

Authorities have since urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified or inflammatory information online.