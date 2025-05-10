Outrage over song mocking Hindu goddess justified – Minister Ramson

The following is the full statement that was issued on Friday:

“Religion is an important part of culture. This is especially true in Guyana, where religious beliefs and practices occupy a space that is fundamental to the values that make us Guyanese.

Guyana prides itself as being a multi-cultural society epitomising religious freedom and respect for religious freedom. Guyanese have progressively moved beyond merely recognising freedom of religious expression and religious tolerance – enshrined in our supreme law (the Constitution) as a fundamental right – to inter-religious participation.

It is so common for Guyanese of all religions to participate and enjoy religious events such as Christmas, Phagwah, Eid, Easter, Diwali etc, wear religious clothing, enjoy religious food, that it has become our way of life; our Guyanese Culture. This culture, however, is not common in all parts of the world, which constantly searches for conflict. This culture is something we, as Guyanese, should be proud of – but pride is not enough – recognition, respect, and protection are all important.

The outrage expressed by Hindus and Guyanese of all religions is justified when a song that disrespects a Hindu goddess, worse yet, in the most vulgar and depraved expression. Even if unintended, it must be seen not just as an attack on an entire religion but also the core values of us as Guyanese. There exists a red line where freedom of expression ends and the protection of religion and people who hold their religion close to their being begins.

While it has been argued time immemorial that there are no moral experts, a society that lacks moral values instilled has already written its eulogy. Religious organisations and parents have arguably the most important role in the morality instillation process.

Incidentally, music is an expression of creative freedom and freedom of expression is also a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution. Creative expression finds its genesis and germinating environment in freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is not, however, unbridled, and we as Guyanese must either learn that or never forget that. The framers of the Constitution recognised the dangers of unbridled freedom of expression by carving out exceptions. The exceptions recognise that freedom of expression is not inconsistent with respect for freedom of religious expression. In fact, it protects religious expression.

It is not creative expression which should be protected when it is offensive to any religion. It must be seen for what it is, and all Guyanese must condemn such expression.

Freedoms must always come with responsibility. We have the freedom to create and the freedom to destroy – that freedom begins with a choice. Choices determine actions and actions determine outcomes. The song must be taken down, an apology is appropriate, and the institutions are within their right to act to protect our values as a society.”