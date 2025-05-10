Seven GPHC doctors to undergo ‘high level’ training in China

IN yet another medical education and international collaboration, seven doctors attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) will benefit from ‘high level’ training, some of which will take place in China.

The Ministry of Health in making the announcement on Friday said the six-month Health Personnel Training Programme reflects a collaboration between the hospital and the Jiangsu Commission of Health, People’s Republic of China.

The programme which was launched at the GPHC’s Research Centre will see Guyanese doctors undergoing three months of theoretical training locally, followed by three months of practical, hands-on sessions in China.

The initiative is part of a bilateral effort to enhance the quality of healthcare delivery in Guyana, the ministry said.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Frank Anthony described the training as “high level” and essential for building capacity within the local health system.

“We are very pleased with this programme because we’ve already seen positive outcomes from the first batch of participants. The training in China is not only technically advanced, but also takes place in a modern, technology-driven environment that focuses on improving patient care,” Dr Anthony was quoted as saying.

He continued, “We expect returning participants to become leaders in their respective fields and help raise the standard of care in their departments.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GPHC, Dr Robbie Rambarran, also welcomed the initiative, noting its significance for the nation’s health sector.

“Today marks another important milestone for our hospital and our country. We remain committed to excellence in care, education, and research. Continuous training is crucial for improving health outcomes, and this programme will empower our professionals with cutting-edge skills and a global outlook,” Dr Rambarran said.

According to the ministry, the partnership signals ongoing efforts by the Government of Guyana to expand medical expertise and strengthen healthcare infrastructure through international co-operation.