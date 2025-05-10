Guyana Media Academy provides life-changing opportunities for many Guyanese youth

THE Guyana Media and Communication Academy (GMCA) has rolled out its 2025 series of training sessions with over 80 eager participants from various administrative regions.

The training commenced on April 4 at the Windjammer Hotel conference room in Kitty, Georgetown and will conclude on June 27.

Among the participants this year is an optimistic young man, Vlyssess Edwards, who hails from Bamia in Region 10. Edwards became a wheelchair user due to an accident many years ago.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Edwards expressed his delight at this life-changing opportunity, pointing out that the programme has exceeded his expectations while helping him unlock a new set of skills.

Edwards aims to achieve both short- and long-term goals in public speaking to positively inspire persons in the disability community to pursue careers within the media and communication sector.

He explained that living with a disability poses several challenges. However, he views his participation in the training as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

“More people within the disability community should make that choice, it’s worth it. It is very insightful and beneficial in the long run,” the young man stated while encouraging persons to join the programme.

Another participant, Sophia Dolphin, has years of experience in public relations and marketing. She stated that the formal and practical training provided by the GMCA will further propel her career.

The wealth of information provided through the weekly, interactive sessions, coupled with the practical demonstrations, has helped Dolphin develop broader perspectives and new ideas to advance her career in the media and marketing world.

The Guyana Media and Communication Academy is currently in its fourth year since its inception and has progressed well.

Over the fifteen-week training period, a wide range of topics will be covered, including fundamentals of journalism, media ethics and law, sports journalism, modern marketing and public relations, among other areas.

The programme is spearheaded by the National Training Coordinator, Marcia Hope, who expressed that the academy provides a platform to build capacity for the wider media landscape.

“Given that Guyana is a growing economy, we saw the need to build capacity to match that need. We also recognise that there is a need for quality media and communication personnel, as a result, this academy was born,” Hope explained.

The GMCA, an initiative of the Department of Public Affairs under the Office of the Prime Minister, has produced dozens of young professionals who have taken up careers within the media landscape in private and state media houses. (DPI)