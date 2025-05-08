ECD infrastructural projects…Designated routes to access work sites, speed limits to be established for trucks

–Vice President Jagdeo orders; reminds contractors, subcontractors of responsibility to mitigate disruptions

VICE President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Wednesday, met with truck operators involved in housing and infrastructure projects along the East Coast of Demerara corridor.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill, and other technical staff from various ministries were also present during the meeting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, the meeting was convened to address residents’ complaints about disruptions caused by the trucks working on major infrastructural projects.

The concerns raised included dust pollution, noise, reckless driving, and the noise and vibrations caused by the trucks’ tailgates.

During the meeting, the Vice President emphasised that all contractors and subcontractors will be held accountable for these disruptions.

He noted that moving forward, the involved agencies will collaborate with the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force to implement traffic measures. This will include designated routes for trucks to access their work sites and the establishment of speed limits.

Additionally, the Vice President reminded contractors of their obligation to periodically water dry and dusty roads, and to ensure their trucks are covered while transporting materials.