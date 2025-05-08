Adriana Younge investigation: PM Phillips pledges government’s commitment to transparency

-says all ‘corners, avenues’ will be facilitated to give family closure

-rejects attempts to politicise, criminalise incident

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has pledged the Guyana Government’s commitment to ensuring transparency in the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

Adriana was found dead on April 24, 2025, in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the day after she was reported missing. She disappeared shortly after arriving at the hotel with relatives.

In a recent discussion on The Reset Talk Show hosted by Jr Giddings, PM Phillips firmly stated that the government is not interested in the politicisation of the incident and is open to facilitating all avenues that will bring closure to the matter and the child’s family.

The Prime Minister said: “We are open to every action that will be helpful in the name of transparency, in the name of bringing closure to the family,” adding, “The government remains open to facilitating all corners, all avenues that will bring closure to this incident.”

As he referenced the short-lived public disorder, PM Phillips pointed out that he is aware that there are, “forces in Guyana that has made it political and there are some other forces that has made it criminal too.”

While maintaining that government will not condone acts of public disorder or its instigation, the Prime Minister said, “You have a right to peaceful protest. Once you up the ante and it becomes disorderly, we have a responsibility to maintain public order.”

Furthermore, the senior government functionary affirmed that they are utilising Guyana’s resources to reform, rebuild and improve every sector in Guyana.

Speaking specifically about forensic science, he highlighted the government’s investment in equipment to modernise Guyana’s forensic lab.

He informed the listeners that a selected group of Guyanese benefitted from training through the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) programme.

“The combination of capacity building and the capitalisation, purchasing the equipment that are needed and modernising the whole facility is ongoing as I speak,” he emphasised.

Prime Minister Phillips used the opportunity to urge everyone to await the results of the investigation.

He also assured that the ongoing investigation will provide clarity on a number of outstanding issues including the searches done by police ranks.

Admitting that there were several missteps by the police in Regional Division #3, PM Phillips said this investigation will not only bring closure but it will guide the reforming of the Guyana Police Force.

Acknowledging Adriana’s family’s request for investigations to be conducted by international agencies, he said, “It’s a bit too early to tell you who will be the agencies that will come to Guyana. I can assure you that we’ve already started discussion with our security co-operation partners aimed at getting whatever support, whatever assistance in conducting the inquiry and also in helping us to progress with the reform measures of the police force coming out of an incident like this.”

He highlighted some of the changes already made following the tragedy. These include the change to the police’s standing operating procedure as in relation to a missing person report. He explained that going forward, ranks are now obligated to take immediate action when such a report is made. He added that the action will involve an interagency response.

Further, he underscored that the reformation of the GPF has already started because of this incident. However, according to him there are greater and more strategic things that are yet to be done.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathy to the family, and reassuring government’s commitment, Prime Minister Phillips stated, “This is an incident that is really, as you truly mentioned, gripped the nation and Guyanese in the wider diaspora. As a father of girls and a grandfather of girls, I feel a sense of loss here too.” He emphasised that President Dr. Irfaan Ali has already announced that “we will leave no stone unturned to get down to the bottom of this whole issue.”

Adriana, a promising pupil of the Parika Salem Primary School, had written the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) days before her tragic death and was eagerly awaiting her results. It was always her dream to attend the prestigious Queen’s College.

Following the discovery of her lifeless body in the hotel’s pool, the building was set on fire and enraged ‘protestors’ looted the establishment. Additionally, the home of the hotel’s proprietor was torched by unknown persons.

It has since been reported that three internationally respected forensic pathologists have concluded that she died by drowning. Samples taken from the body were sent for testing at the Mount Sinai Hospital and the National Medical Services Laboratory in the United States and the authorities here are awaiting those results.