Agricultural boost for Manawarin
Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture Madanlall Ramraj handing over the tiller
Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture Madanlall Ramraj handing over the tiller

–as gov’t delivers vital equipment

THE Manawarin community received a major boost to its agricultural efforts as the Ministry of Agriculture, led during this outreach by Director General Madanlall Ramraj, on Friday, officially handed over a brand-new farm tiller along with a collection of essential farming tools to support local farmers.

This delivery, made in the presence of Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit; Regional Agriculture Coordinator, Tamesh Ramnauth, and other senior officials, reflects the government’s continued commitment to rural development and food security.

Residents welcomed the support with overwhelming appreciation.

One farmer remarked: “We’ve been waiting a long time for help like this. This tiller will make a big difference in how we work the land.”

Another resident shared, “The tools we received will ease a lot of the pressure we face daily. It shows that the government is really listening to us.”

Several community members expressed their surprise and gratitude at the hands-on approach taken by DG Ramraj.

“He didn’t just come and drop things off—he listened to our problems and even addressed some right away. That means a lot to us,” a resident said.

This tangible investment is expected to not only improve farming operations, but also uplift the morale of local farmers who continue to play a key role in the country’s food production chain.

