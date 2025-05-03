Agricultural boost for Manawarin

–as gov’t delivers vital equipment

THE Manawarin community received a major boost to its agricultural efforts as the Ministry of Agriculture, led during this outreach by Director General Madanlall Ramraj, on Friday, officially handed over a brand-new farm tiller along with a collection of essential farming tools to support local farmers.

This delivery, made in the presence of Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit; Regional Agriculture Coordinator, Tamesh Ramnauth, and other senior officials, reflects the government’s continued commitment to rural development and food security.

Residents welcomed the support with overwhelming appreciation.

One farmer remarked: “We’ve been waiting a long time for help like this. This tiller will make a big difference in how we work the land.”

Another resident shared, “The tools we received will ease a lot of the pressure we face daily. It shows that the government is really listening to us.”

Several community members expressed their surprise and gratitude at the hands-on approach taken by DG Ramraj.

“He didn’t just come and drop things off—he listened to our problems and even addressed some right away. That means a lot to us,” a resident said.

This tangible investment is expected to not only improve farming operations, but also uplift the morale of local farmers who continue to play a key role in the country’s food production chain.