Construction progressing on first 100 Young Professional Homes at Silica City

CONSTRUCTION is progressing on the first 100 Young Professional Homes at Silica City, Guyana’s first smart urban centre located on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Back in August 2024, the government partnered with the University of Miami to complete the comprehensive plan for Silica City. The master plan for the city was later unveiled, showcasing all the cutting-edge technologies and other amenities it will have.

The city will represent a significant step forward in Guyana’s developmental strategy for a sustainable and climate-smart future. It is set to emerge as the most desirable area for ecologically conscious living.

Recreational parks, community centres, buildings, an electrical system, and multi-specialty healthcare will all be part of the city, creating an atmosphere that improves enjoyment, productivity and well-being.

The ambitious undertaking will address the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise, as well as the issues associated with the growth of non-coastal urban settlements.

There are flat housing units and elevated ones.

The flat houses are priced between $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, while the elevated ones cost approximately $33,980,153 to $34,450,145.

Once completed, Silica City will be outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management and water conservation.