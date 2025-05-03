Golden Fleece midwife with over 1,000 deliveries gets notable recognition

–at International Day of the Midwife 2025 celebration

IN a heartfelt ceremony held on Friday in observance of International Day of the Midwife 2025, Patricia Bridgemohan of Golden Fleece was recognised as one of the most outstanding midwives serving at the Suddie Public Hospital.

Registered Midwife (RM) Diana Sandy from the Anna Regina Health Centre and RM Christian Thompson from the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital were also recognised for their outstanding contributions to maternal and newborn care.

Bridgemohan was presented with a token of appreciation in recognition of her unwavering commitment and dedication to maternal and newborn care. In 2023, she had also received the honour of being the midwife who delivered the most babies for the year.

Since beginning her career in 2007, the midwife has delivered over 1,000 babies, earning admiration and respect from both her colleagues and the community for her skill, compassion, and tireless service.

The celebration was hosted by the Midwives Association of Guyana in collaboration with the Ministry of Health – Region Two, UNFPA, PAHO, and the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM).

The event was held at the Anna Regina Town Council, as Region Two was selected this year to lead national observances.

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Midwives: Critical in Every Crisis.” The programme aimed to highlight and advance several key objectives, including raising awareness of the vital role midwives play in improving maternal health and reducing maternal and newborn mortality.

The programme also celebrated the dedication and expertise of midwives, especially those serving in under-resourced and rural communities and advocating for increased investments in midwifery training, infrastructure, and support systems to ensure the highest standards of care.

Attending was Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva who thanked the midwives for their contributions and said the Government of Guyana will continue to invest in the health system.

Regional Health Officer of Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh, said that midwives play an important role in the health system. He thanked all the health care workers for their sterling contribution to Region Two system.

Brief Remarks were given by Director of Maternal and Child Health, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton; Representative from PAHO/WHO, Dr. Kim Eva Dickson; Chief Nursing Officer, Natina Dass-Sutton, and Director of Health Science, Ms. Chandroutie Persaud

The event brought together healthcare professionals, regional officials, and community members to honour the essential contributions of midwives like Bridgemohan, whose work continues to save lives and uplift families across Region Two.