CARICOM Secretariat hosts webinar series to prepare ‘agri’ sector for 2025 hurricane season

WITH the hurricane season approaching (June – November), the CARICOM Secretariat will begin a webinar series aimed at strengthening the preparedness of the agricultural sector of the Region.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA); Caribbean Agricultural Health and Food Safety Agency (CAHFSA); Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI); Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM); Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), are collaborating with the secretariat to hold the event.

Every Friday, from May 9 to June 6, 2025, a one-hour virtual seminar will be hosted across CARICOM’s social media platforms.

The theme of the first webinar is Disaster Preparedness for On-Farm and Sea Assets. It will focus on strategies to protect farm equipment, boats and critical infrastructure, as well as measures to secure input supplies and essential resources.

On May 16, Disaster Preparedness: Crops – Open Field and Protected Systems will be the subject of the discourse. Stakeholders will explore the strengthening of open-field cropping systems against extreme weather, as well as protective structures and climate-smart solutions for resilient farming.

Participants at the webinar on Friday, May 23, will zero in on disaster preparedness for livestock. That session will address animal sheltering, feed storage, and disease prevention in disasters. It will also discuss emergency-response plans for livestock farmers.

Emphasis will be placed on the fisheries sector on Friday, May 30. The discussion will centre on safe storage and protection of fishing gear and vessels, and early warning systems and preparedness strategies for fishers.

The final webinar on Friday June 6 will look at Disaster Response and Recovery. The focus will be on steps towards rapid recovery and rebuilding after hurricanes, and financial assistance, insurance, and support mechanisms.

A panel discussion featuring representatives of the Secretariat, FAO and CDEMA will end the series. (CARICOM)