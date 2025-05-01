St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church kicks off 165th Anniversary with community fitness walk

IN celebration of its 165th anniversary, St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church launched a year-long series of commemorative events with a community fitness walk on Saturday, bringing together parishioners and supporters from across the Diocese of Guyana.

The early morning walk, which attracted participants from neighbouring parishes, marked one of the church’s first major activities in honour of its rich spiritual and historical legacy.

Addressing those gathered, Parish Priest, The Very Revd Monsell Alves, expressed his appreciation for the strong turnout and cross-parish support.

“We have commenced our 165th anniversary. And I’m very pleased to see persons who are here from other parishes supporting what St. Sidwell’s is doing as we celebrate,” he said. “More importantly, today is one of the major anniversary celebrations commenced.”

Unlike previous anniversaries, this year’s celebration breaks with tradition by extending the festivities throughout the entire year, allowing for deeper reflection and broader participation in the church’s enduring impact.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, the church recently hosted a special unveiling ceremony to honour the bishops and priests who have faithfully served both the parish and the wider Diocese. The event also featured the inauguration of The Galleries, now permanently housed in the Dean Goodridge Parish Hall, showcasing the contributions of past and present clergy.

The anniversary’s grand celebration will culminate with a Thanksgiving Mass on December 2 at 17:00 hours, which the church hopes will unite the community in a shared moment of faith, gratitude, and renewal.

St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church remains one of the country’s cornerstone places of worship, with a legacy steeped in spiritual leadership, service, and community engagement.