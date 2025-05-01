Guyana’s gas-to-energy project honoured with deal-of-the-year award by U.S. EXIM Bank

GUYANA’S landmark Gas-to-Energy (GtE) Project was awarded the prestigious Deal-of-the-Year Award by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) at the Bank’s 2025 Annual Conference held in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The award was received on behalf of Guyana by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, who represented President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who was unable to attend.

The recognition marks a significant achievement for the country as it continues its push towards sustainable energy transformation and greater economic resilience.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Singh conveyed President Ali’s appreciation, stating that both the Government and People of Guyana value and cherish the award. The GtE Project, he noted, is a truly transformative initiative that will double Guyana’s electricity generation capacity upon completion.

Importantly, the project is expected to bring major economic relief to consumers by slashing electricity tariffs by 50 per cent, a move that is projected to benefit both households and industries, particularly those with high energy demands.

The representative also highlighted the significance of the award being tied to Guyana’s first major collaboration with the US EXIM Bank, describing it as “a fitting testimony to the enduring and growing strength of the relationship between the United States of America and Guyana”.

In addition to celebrating the GtE milestone, the Government signaled its intention to deepen engagements with the Bank, particularly on other strategic initiatives. These include projects aimed at port security, trade enhancement, and food security, all areas identified as critical to national and regional development.

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy Project forms part of the Ali administration’s broader vision to modernise infrastructure, improve energy reliability, and position the country as a key player in hemispheric cooperation on energy and food systems.