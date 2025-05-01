CXC exams begin: Education Minister encourages students as thousands sit first written papers

Written Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exams officially commenced today for students across Guyana, marking the beginning of a critical academic phase for those pursuing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

In a press statement issued Wednesday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand extended heartfelt best wishes to the thousands of candidates sitting their exams over the coming weeks. She described the occasion as “an important milestone” and emphasized the Ministry’s confidence in the hard work and dedication of students, parents, and educators.

“Your hard work and resilience have brought you to this point and we are confident that you will make yourselves, your families and your schools proud,” Minister Manickchand stated.

One of the most significant exams on the CSEC timetable, English Paper 2, is scheduled for Monday, May 5, with nearly 10,000 candidates expected to sit the paper. This will be followed by the Mathematics Paper on Friday, May 9, another high-participation exam that will test the preparation and determination of students countrywide.

Minister Manickchand also made a special appeal to parents, guardians, and communities to play an active role during the examination period.

“Ensure that our students are well-rested, properly nourished and arrive at their examination centres on time and in good spirits. Your support is essential,” she urged.

She concluded her message with words of encouragement: “May every student walk into their exams with confidence and walk out with pride.”

The Ministry of Education has reiterated its full support for students during this crucial time and remains committed to fostering a conducive environment for academic excellence.