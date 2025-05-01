Labour Day Messages FITUG:

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) wishes to express its deep concern over the current national atmosphere of tension, fear, and instability that has emerged in the lead-up to Labour Day 2025.

This historic occasion, which has long been a time for unity, reflection, and celebration of the contributions of the working class, is now clouded by a disturbing wave of violence, intimidation, and disorder.

FITUG has received numerous reports from workers nationwide who expressed anxiety about participating in this year’s Labour Day march and activities.

These fears are not unfounded. Over the past several days, we have witnessed acts of aggression, looting, destruction of property, and public unrest that have left many citizens feeling unsafe and uncertain.

We strongly condemn the actions of opposition-inspired elements who have played a clear role in fueling this unrest. The calculated spread of misinformation, incitement to violence, and deliberate attempts to destabilise our society are not just irresponsible—they are anti-people in nature.

These actions seek to divide our nation, disrupt peace, and derail the progress we have collectively worked so hard to build.

It is deeply troubling that certain opposition-aligned political actors continue to exploit a tragic incident to further their narrow agendas, manipulating public emotion and stirring chaos. These are not the actions of individuals with the working class’s interests or the broader Guyanese public at heart.

FITUG extends our heartfelt sympathies to Adrianna Younge’s family, relatives, and friends. Her passing is a national tragedy that warrants careful investigation, justice, and compassion.

We support the ongoing efforts to ensure full transparency and accountability in the process. Let us not dishonour her memory through acts of destruction and lawlessness.

As a federation, FITUG is evaluating the genuine concerns raised by workers regarding their safety and participation in Labour Day events. Our first duty is always to the well-being of the working class.

We take these concerns seriously and are considering all appropriate measures to ensure that our actions remain grounded in responsibility, solidarity, and respect for our members.

We call on all Guyanese to reject violence and division and to instead embrace peace, calm, and unity. Let Labour Day 2025 serve not as a battleground for political manipulation, but as a reaffirmation of the dignity, strength, and solidarity of the Guyanese working class.