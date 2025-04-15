Guyana creates buzz at World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan

GUYANA made a remarkable impression during the opening day of the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, which drew an estimated 22,000 visitors to the national pavilion on Sunday, April 13.

Being held under the theme, “Sustainability through Innovation: Guyana’s Low Carbon Journey,” Guyana is showcasing its vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.

According to a press release, the Guyana booth has quickly become a highlight of the expo, captivating audiences with an immersive display that brings to life the country’s pristine rainforests, rich biodiversity, and world-class eco-tourism offerings.

“Visitors have been particularly drawn to the pavilion’s exhibits, which offer a comprehensive look at Guyana’s innovative development path.

“A central feature of the booth is Guyana’s internationally recognised Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030). Through interactive presentations, the pavilion showcases key transformational projects such as the development of Silica City—a modern, climate-resilient development—and the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, a flagship initiative that will drive Guyana’s transition to clean, renewable energy,” the release said.

It added that the country’s presence at the expo will feature an official National Day Celebration on April 27, where visitors will experience an authentic cultural showcase.

The event will feature traditional music, dance, culinary offerings, and creative works from Guyanese artistes.

Additionally, the release stated that Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, will deliver remarks at the April 27 event.

It was pointed out that Minister Walrond will also use the opportunity to highlight the country’s growing portfolio of investment opportunities across key sectors.

Guyana’s participation in Expo 2025 is being coordinated and spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the Guyana Tourism Authority, and other stakeholders. The Guyana Office for Investment (Go-INVEST) is also a part of the delegation and will be present over the six-month period to address investment matters.

According to the release, the ministry was preparing for the expo for several months.

Held every five years, the World Expo is one of the largest global events, providing a platform for countries to share ideas and innovations that can shape a better future. Expo 2025 runs from April 13 to October 13 under the overarching theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”