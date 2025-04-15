‘Struggle for equality should not be hijacked by gatekeepers’

–APAD representative tells UN forum

–points to relentless attacks against Afro-Guyanese for not sharing the views of organisations that claim to represent their interests

THE Assocsssiation of People of African Descent (APAD) on Monday emphasised that divisiveness undermines collective efforts towards reparatory justice and indicated that the struggle for equality should not be derailed by internal strife.

This affirmation was put forward by APAD representative Elisha Ali during the 4th session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, which was held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Ali stated that as the forum reflects on shared history, they are presented with a unique opportunity to shape a future where technology works for and not against all.

As such, he indicated that they must recognise that some of the greatest challenges are not only external but also arise within our own communities.

Against this backdrop, the representative offered a crucial recommendation to the forum.

“We must establish clear measures and checks and balances to prevent African organisations, particularly those representing people of African descent, from attacking or undermining fellow groups within our communities,” he said.

Too often, he said, the very organisations created to advocate for the rights and advancement of Afro-descendant communities become the very entities that foster division.

“In Guyana for instance, we have witnessed organisations intended to combat institutional racism that have instead perpetuated [sic] harm by silencing dissenting voices within our community and disparaging other Afro-Guyanese who express their right to independent thought,” he said, adding: “They have [resorted to] calling those who do not share their personal ideologies lick bottoms, slave catchers, and house slaves.”

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Co-Leader David Hinds, in a previous edition of his show, ‘Politics 101,’ opened the programme by insulting the dignity of Afro-Guyanese. He hurled a series of grotesque insults such as referring to them as “lick bottoms” and “house slaves.”

Hinds, who is closely aligned with the AFC and PNC/R, went on to describe this section of the Guyanese population as “sell outs,” adding, “All kind of talk they giving us, as to why they behaving like house slaves and slave catchers. We got to talk it as it is.”

Despite it was Black History Month in February when the comments were made, Hinds did not see it fit to use the opportunity and his platform to make uplifting comments, but instead he chose it to make derogatory statements directed at Afro-Guyanese, whom he claimed were not on the “right side.”

Ali, in reference to such actions, said this divisiveness undermines collective efforts towards reparatory justice.

Further, he indicated that the struggle for equality and recognition should not be derailed by internal strife, nor should it be hijacked by gatekeepers who decide who is authentically black or who has the right to speak for people.

Additionally, Ali told the forum that it is essential that organisations, both governmental and non-governmental, be held accountable for creating spaces that foster unity and collaboration rather than fracture and exclusion.

He closed by saying, “I recommend that this permanent forum establish accountability mechanisms to enforce checks and balances and ensure that reparatory justice addresses both external and internal oppression.

“The fight for justice must be rooted in unity. Let us hold ourselves at the same standards that we demand of the world,” he said.