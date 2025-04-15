Berbice to get AI data centre –President Ali says

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) is reshaping Guyana and with Berbice becoming a major economic hub, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that an AI data centre will be built in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and this will be powered by energy from the second gas project.

He made this disclosure during a public meeting at New Amsterdam, on Saturday.

President Ali pointed to the transformation of Berbice into a major economic hub, and highlighted to the large gathering that the government is also working with an international company, Bechtel, on the possible development of a deep-water port in the region.

“In Region six, and here in New Amsterdam, that port will open up tremendous opportunities for transport, logistics, accommodation, real estate, construction, and here is where we’re going to bring power on stream to have the Al data centre built in Region six, unlocking the future, unlocking the future for you,” he said.

It has been reported that a second natural gas pipeline will be built to land in Berbice. The second pipeline would follow one ExxonMobil installed last year from the Liza field to Wales, West Bank of Demerara.

The Gas-To-Energy (GTE) pipeline, is integral to the country’s future energy infrastructure.

The GTE project is a complex undertaking involving multiple components: A pipeline, a power plant, an NGL facility, and critical upgrades to the power distribution network.

Upon completion, the gas-to-energy project will have a significant impact on the country’s economy, attracting sustainable investments across various sectors, and creating numerous job opportunities.

AI & DEVELOPMENT

AI’s influence on society has never been more pronounced, and Guyana is not allowing this to slip through its fingers.

President Ali has even called on global leaders to use open AI and digital access to bridge the divide.

Turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s tech-powered opportunities with the use of AI was a strategy proposed by the President in his recent feature address to Spring 2025, Berkeley Innovation Forum, California, United States.

“AI must serve rather than replace humans. It must empower rather than exploit and uplift rather than marginalise. Only through such reimagined vision where AI is directed towards the common good can we ensure the next era of globalisation is one of conversion not division,” President Ali had firmly said.

Owing to the challenges of today, President Ali underscored that AI is poised to usher in a new era that could redefine human civilisation.

“It promises an era that will bring not just economic and political shifts, but also a profound rethinking of human purpose, but there are fears also, about whether AI will further consolidate power in the hands of high-tech corporations, making them more powerful and outside of the reach of governance,” he said while outlining other concerns regarding AI.