PPP/C has strong backing of Berbicians for upcoming elections -Region Six Chairman

REFLECTING on the multitude of diverse Berbicians who convened at the recent two-day presidential outreach in Region Six, Regional Chairman, David Armogan, has asserted that the event served as evidence that the APNU+AFC has no chance of winning the upcoming 2025 elections.

The regional chairman, in an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, expressed his immense satisfaction that the residents of Region Six, including opposition officials as well as supporters, have recognised and endorsed President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his government for delivering on their commitments to the people of the region as well as the rest of Guyana.

According to him, it is an honour to serve under President Ali’s leadership.

He said this period is also one of the defining moments of his career as he is collaborating with a president who embodies commitment, energy, and compassion like no other has done in the nation’s history.

Armogan noted that, like the national trend, his region is experiencing rapid development, with job opportunities available for individuals of all races and genders.

He also added that the president’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative aimed at fostering love and unity among Guyanese is clearly reflected in the community and the enhancement of their lives.

“It is a beautiful sight to see that the people of Guyana, especially Region Six, are expressing their gratitude to President Ali. This is a president who is investing in every sector and working with every segment of the population so that all of society can benefit.

I must commend the people of my region but more so the ones that were once supporting the opposition and especially the sitting opposition councillor, Shaun Smith, who has publicly acknowledged all the progress that is happening in New Amsterdam and has endorsed the president and his government,” he emphasised.

Further, he said, “People are no longer fooled; they see the change and know who helped them from 2015 to 2020.”

Armogan additionally praised President Ali for making the time to offer prayers at various churches, mandirs, and mosques to promote national unity and togetherness.

According to him, the humility and grace with which he carries himself and the love that is shown through his drive and dedication for development is nothing short of admirable.

With Guyana’s continued progress and transformation over the past four years, the Regional Chairman stated that President Ali has taken on his challenges with firmness, grace, and dignity, and that has won the hearts of Guyanese and the rest of the world.

“I know that President Ali is a young, youthful man, but I do not know where he gets his energy from. That type of energy is exuding and perhaps unprecedented in this country or any other that I know of,” said Armogan.